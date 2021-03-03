Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Jeff Sentell/DawgNation
Here's a spoiler: Nobody said that the Bulldogs have yet to wear those sleek black jerseys in a championship game.

The real reason Kirby Smart hasn’t led Georgia football to a national title yet is …

Jeff Sentell

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions about what Georgia fans should fret about heading into spring practice.  

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quick Kirby Smart hanging up on a famous Bulldog on a FaceTime call.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is the biggest reason why Kirby Smart has yet to win a national title at Georgia? 

Brandon Adams: Quarterback play

Georgia football-UGA-Alabama football
Mac Jones was the quarterback who hung around and waited his time at Alabama. When it was his turn, he played at a national championship level even though he wasn’t a 5-star QB coming out of high school. (SEC Media Portal)

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: The best teams in the country have explosive passing attacks. UGA has had a lot going for it during the Smart era, but it hasn’t been able to match what the best offenses provide.”

Mike Griffith: Alabama

Georgia-Alabama-Nick Saban-COVID 19 football
DawgNation has seen how this movie ends a few times by now. (John Bazemore/AP)

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “The Crimson Tide has been a roadblock — head to head in 2017, in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, and arguably in 2020 when they derailed UGA in Tuscaloosa. Georgia led or was tied with Bama for 1:18:56 of the first 120 minutes of those first two meetings in regulation. It also led at the half last year. Kirby is that close.

Connor Riley: Poor timing

Joe Burrow. Buzzsaw. There was no way Georgia was getting by Burrow and his guys in 2019. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here“The last two seasons have seen Georgia run into two of the best teams of the 21st century in 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama. No team was beating either of them. As Mike pointed out, they were a handful of seconds away from accomplishing much more in 2017 and 2018. Luck and timing play a big part in winning a title and eventually, I still believe those still will align for Georgia as long as it keeps putting itself in the conversation.”

Jeff Sentell: Alabama’s receivers

Devonta Smith-Georgia football-Alabama football
How many big catches did Devonta Smith make against Georgia over the years? How many could the Heisman Trophy winner have made for UGA? This picture sums up Alabama vs. Georgia over the last three meetings. (SEC Media Portal)

The Intel here: “This covers the bases regarding Saban, his Crimson Tide offense and a room flush with first-round WRs led by a real ‘Slim Reaper’ for Georgia’s title chances in Devonta Smith. If Smith stuck with his commitment to UGA, there’s a good chance Georgia wins the national title in 2018 and maybe even plays for it again in 2020.”

