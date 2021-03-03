DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions about what Georgia fans should fret about heading into spring practice.

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quick Kirby Smart hanging up on a famous Bulldog on a FaceTime call.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is the biggest reason why Kirby Smart has yet to win a national title at Georgia?

Brandon Adams: Quarterback play

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “ The best teams in the country have explosive passing attacks. UGA has had a lot going for it during the Smart era, but it hasn’t been able to match what the best offenses provide .”

Mike Griffith: Alabama

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “The Crimson Tide has been a roadblock — head to head in 2017, in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, and arguably in 2020 when they derailed UGA in Tuscaloosa. Georgia led or was tied with Bama for 1:18:56 of the first 120 minutes of those first two meetings in regulation. It also led at the half last year. Kirby is that close. “

Connor Riley: Poor timing

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “The last two seasons have seen Georgia run into two of the best teams of the 21st century in 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama. No team was beating either of them. As Mike pointed out, they were a handful of seconds away from accomplishing much more in 2017 and 2018. Luck and timing play a big part in winning a title and eventually, I still believe those still will align for Georgia as long as it keeps putting itself in the conversation .”

Jeff Sentell: Alabama’s receivers

The Intel here: “This covers the bases regarding Saban, his Crimson Tide offense and a room flush with first-round WRs led by a real ‘Slim Reaper’ for Georgia’s title chances in Devonta Smith . If Smith stuck with his commitment to UGA, there’s a good chance Georgia wins the national title in 2018 and maybe even plays for it again in 2020.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is now available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Check out the latest edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:

“Cover 4” in 2021 so far: