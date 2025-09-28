clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
0 minutes ago
Third down shows just how the Georgia defense has fallen: ‘Cost us the …
ATHENS — Third down is supposed to be difficult. Pressure builds on the offense, the crowd gets louder and the defense usually is able to pin its ears back and attack the …
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Final grades from Georgia football loss to Alabama: ‘We got to do a better …
ATHENS — For the second consecutive time, both against Alabama and in an SEC game this season, Georgia fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
3 takeaways from Georgia’s 24-21 loss to Alabama, Kirby Smart takes the …
ATHENS — Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was dialed in, and the Tide had Kirby Smart’s number once again.
Mike Griffith
5 hours ago
Where Georgia goes after latest loss to Alabama hits many similar notes
ATHENS — A year ago, Kirby Smart stood at the podium after a loss to Alabama and pointed out how Georgia had not gotten the chance to play Alabama at home.
Connor Riley
10 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said following Georgia’s latest loss to Alabama: ‘I …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is well aware of his record against Alabama.
Connor Riley
