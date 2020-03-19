Todd Gurley released by Los Angeles Rams

The Rams made the decision to release the 25-year old Gurley largely due to a rapid decline in production as well as what the team would’ve owed the former Georgia star. Had Gurley been on the roster at 4 p.m. ET, he would’ve been guaranteed over $13.05 million for the 2020 season and gotten a $5 million roster bonus in 2021. Now, the Rams will owe only $7.55 million and carry a $12.6 million dead cap hit.

Todd Gurley went from carrying the Rams to an appearance in the Super Bowl and to being released in a little over a year.

Gurley had the worst rushing total of his career in 2019, as he ran for 857 yards for the Rams, who went from the Super Bowl to 9-7 and missing the playoffs entirely. Gurley also finished with 207 receiving yards, down from the 788 he had in 2017, when he was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015.

The Rams took Gurley with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, just months after tearing his ACL at Georgia. During the Rams Super Bowl run, Gurley showed some signs of slowing down, which bled into the 2019 season.

But he still proved to be a useful player in certain situations, as he still had 12 rushing touchdowns a season ago. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and made First-Team All-Pro twice with the Rams. Gurley signed a four-year $60 million deal prior to the start of the 2018 season, with $45 million of it guaranteed. He made it through just two years of the deal.

As for where Gurley might end up next, a lot of it will depend on how much he’s willing to take in his next spot. But there are a couple of running back needy teams in the NFC South like the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that could use his services. Teams will want to get a good look at Gurley’s knee prior to signing him, which will be complicated by the coronavirus outbreak.

In three truncated seasons at Georgia, Gurley ran for 3,285 rushing yards, making him the school’s second all-time leading rusher at the time he finished his career. He is one of three running backs on the 2014 Georgia team in the NFL, as teammates Sony Michel and Nick Chubb are also enjoying successful careers.

