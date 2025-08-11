clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton connects with tight end Lawson Luckie on NIL …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton and Lawson Luckie have connected on a new NIL deal this season.
Mike Griffith
Georgia WRs Noah Thomas, Colbie Young showing why size matters at wide …
ATHENS — Mike Bobo believes in Gunner Stockton. The Georgia offensive coordinator praised the internal improvements made by the Georgia quarterback.
Connor Riley
Stetson Bennett ‘awesome’ in win over Dallas Cowboys, back to chopping wood
Stetson Bennett was back to “chopping wood” again on Saturday night, leading his Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL preseason action.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football fall scrimmage one: Mixed bag, per observers
ATHENS — Georgia held its first fall scrimmage on Saturday, and according to reports from some of those in attendance, it had a typical look about it.
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett poised to cash in on golden opportunity with L.A. Rams in …
Stetson Bennett appears primed to deliver at the NFL level in tonight’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
Mike Griffith
