Todd Monken reportedly interviewed for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job this week

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to report the news that the interview has already taken place. On Friday, it was reported that Monken is expected to interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job next week.

Georgia has won back-to-back national championships thanks in part to Monken’s playcalling.

When reporters spoke with Monken prior to the Peach Bowl, the Georgia offensive coordinator spoke about his job outlook and the importance of winning, and money, to him.

“I fell into this job and the culture was already set, landed here with good players, the culture was already set,” Monken said. “My job was just to try to do the best I could to make it better the best way I could. Fight my ass off to help make it better. Hopefully I’ve done that. When you have a good job and they pay me a lot of money.

“We all know that. You have to be careful. The grass isn’t always greener and money isn’t everything. Now I value getting paid. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t do this for nothing, but the reality is you have to be careful because your happiness is in winning. It’s about winning. It’s the fight song in the locker room. That’s what it’s about.

“Anybody that says, ‘hey I’m at school A and boy the city is great, I love it. It’s great for my family and we’re 4-8 and I’m happy as hell. That’s not me. I’d rather be winning in Alaska than losing in San Diego. The reality is this is what it’s about. This is about winning, this is the fight song in the locker room. It’s about feeling of self-worth. Money becomes a big part of that, I get it, but you take a job for money, you’re still sitting in that chair and you’re not happy. I don’t control what’s out there in the media. I don’t control what gets put out. The majority of what gets put out there I have not been involved with. I don’t get it. That’s OK. It’s fine. People think I am, but that’s fine.”