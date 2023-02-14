Former Georgia head coach and QB add perspective to Todd Monken exit, Mike Bobo hire

Georgia football will be taking new direction with Todd Monken out and headed to the Baltimore Ravens and Mike Bobo in as the new Georgia offensive coordinator, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Monken has been the Bulldogs’ celebrated offensive coordinator the past three seasons, producing the most efficient offenses in school history in positioning himself for yet another run at the NFL, leading many to speculate on his future over the past month.

Coach Kirby Smart has been in tune to all of the interviews to the extent his contingency plan has likely been in plans for weeks, with Bobo having conveniently joined the staff as analyst after last season. Whatever direction the offense takes under Bobo, it’s good for returning quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton that it’s finally settled, based on comments from former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. “Whoever’s offense we’re running, I want to know and I want to get that playbook as fast as I can and be able to learn as much as I can before spring practice,” Fromm said last week on DawgNation Daily. “I need those reps, I need to take as many mental reps as I can get and get good with the verbiage and language, and be able to have my own side practice with these guys to get done what needs to get done before we even step on the grass and have a spring practice.” Georgia is scheduled to start spring spring drills in mid-March leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 15. Monken told boosters last month that the Georgia quarterback competition would extend into fall camp, and that’s not likely to change with a new offensive coordinator in place.

The competition might even be more wide open, in fact; the advantage Beck has with his experience in Monken’s system might be somewhat mitigated should the offense look a bit different moving forward. Former Georgia coach Jim Donnan has been among those in the ranks who was not overly concerned about Monken’s potential departure. “I’m a big Todd Monken fan and he’s done a terrific job here, there’s no question about it,” Donnan said on a recent UGAsports.com podcast. “But every team we played the last two years, except Alabama and Ohio State, we had better players than.” Donnan’s comments align with Stetson Bennett’s parting words at the team’s Jan. 14 celebration, when the two-time national championship quarterback told the Sanford Stadium crowd that, “It’s not the Xs and the O’s, it’s the Jimmies and the Joes.” Might Monken have been receiving too much of the credit when it was Bennett making the throws and Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Kenny McIntosh breaking tackles and running away from defenders?

Indeed, Georgia has had the advantage in individual matchups at the majority of positions in most every matchup, paving the way for great success. Besides, Donnan said on the podcast, if Georgia wants to keep running Monken’s system, it can. “His system is in place here, we’ve got guys that can run that system,” Donnan said. “We have quarterbacks that know it, and guys that can call it.” Donnan said he doesn’t worry about coaches leaving Georgia as much as others because of how effective Smart has been replacing staff in past years. “I don’t worry about coaches leaving near as much as some people do just because of the M.O. that Kirby has had here,” said Donnan, a College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Georgia from 1996-2000. “He’s done a really good job of replacing every coach that’s ever left, and he has people in the wings he trains ... Georgia, people are in line to come here.”

A look at Monken’s coaching resume: 1989-1990: Grand Valley State (GA) 1991-1992: Notre Dame (GA) 1993-1997: Eastern Michigan (DB/WR) 1998-1999: Eastern Michigan (OC/WR) 2000: Louisiana Tech (RB/WR)

2001: Louisiana Tech (WR) 2002-2004: Oklahoma State (PGC/WR) 2005-2006: LSU (PGC/WR) 2007-2010: Jacksonville Jaguars (WR) 2011-2012: Oklahoma State (OC/QB) 2013-2015: Southern Miss 2016-2017: Tampa Bay (OC/WR) 2018: Tampa Bay (OC) 2019: Cleveland Brown (OC) 2020-2022 Georgia (OC-QB) 2023 -- Baltimore Ravens (OC)

