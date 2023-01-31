Dawgnation Logo

Todd Monken to interview with Tampa Bay on Tuesday: ‘A strong candidate to take his old job’

Todd Monken-Georgia football-tampa-interview
Todd Monken in Georgia football's CFP National Championship against No. 3-ranked TCU on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Rumors surrounding Todd Monken have been swirling from the moment Tampa Bay moved on from former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

According to NFL insider Ian Rappoport, Monken will formally interview with Tampa on Tuesday, a day before National Signing Day. What should be concerning for Georgia fans is what Rapoport reported regarding Monken’s chance.

Related: Todd Monken NFL rumors the price of championships for Georgia football

Monken is under contract for two more seasons at Georgia. He took the job prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Georgia has not yet seen anyone leave its coaching staff this offseason after having to replace four coaches last offseason.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextFormer Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring …
Leave a Comment