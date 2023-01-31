Todd Monken to interview with Tampa Bay on Tuesday: ‘A strong candidate to take his old job’
Rumors surrounding Todd Monken have been swirling from the moment Tampa Bay moved on from former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
According to NFL insider Ian Rappoport, Monken will formally interview with Tampa on Tuesday, a day before National Signing Day. What should be concerning for Georgia fans is what Rapoport reported regarding Monken’s chance.
Related: Todd Monken NFL rumors the price of championships for Georgia football
Monken is under contract for two more seasons at Georgia. He took the job prior to the start of the 2020 season.
Georgia has not yet seen anyone leave its coaching staff this offseason after having to replace four coaches last offseason.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
- Georgia football podcast: The Todd Monken story takes another twist
- Date announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game
- Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean bring ‘The Bulldog effect’ to Super Bowl LVII
- 4 Georgia players making first impressions on NFL decision makers at Senior Bowl
- Georgia football 2023 signees who could outperform their recruiting rankings
UGA News
- Todd Monken to interview with Tampa Bay on Tuesday: ‘A strong candidate to take his old job’
- Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
- Date announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game
- Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean bring ‘The Bulldog effect’ to Super Bowl LVII
- Todd Monken NFL rumors the price of championships for Georgia football
NextFormer Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring …