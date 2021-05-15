Former Georgia receiver Tommy Bush announces transfer destination
A former Georgia wide receiver has found a new home, as Tommy Bush will be transferring to North Texas.
Bush entered the transfer portal on Feb. 26. He announced his new destination on Twitter.
Related: Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith showcases speed at SEC Track & Field Championships
Georgia also got a strong spring performance out of freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, as he caught seven passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the G-Day game.
Georgia also has strong options at tight end and running back with Darnell Washington and James Cook also returning for the Bulldogs. Quarterback JT Daniels will have plenty of talented options to distribute the ball to.
Georgia has been active in the transfer portal, bringing in two defensive backs in Tykee Smith from West Virginia and Brandon Turnage from Alabama. Due to all the offseason departures, the Bulldogs still have room to add to the roster.
