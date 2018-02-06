Who is Tramel Walthour? 5 things to know about Georgia’s longtime commit

There is no competition for Walthour. Absolutely none. Even though he didn’t sign in the early period last December, Walthour insists he’s not interested in any other schools. He did not take official visits to any other schools and he has no backup plan other than Georgia should he not end up there for whatever reason. He was recruited by Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee, among other schools.

Tramel Walthour is a 6-foot-4, 277-pound defensive lineman from Liberty County High School in Hinesville. That’s the same school that produced Richard LeCounte III, who played in 10 games as a freshman safety this past season. Walthour is one of the lower-rated recruits in the Bulldogs’ 2018 class. He rates him as the 627th prospect in America, the No. 48 defensive tackle and the No. 65 player in Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has the unusual distinction of being one of only two commitments for the Bulldogs heading into Signing Day.

Walthour will sign his letter of intent with the Bulldogs in a ceremony along with his teammates who are receiving college grants-in-aid on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET in the media center at Liberty County High School.

High school career

Walthour was an extremely productive defensive player for the Panthers. He finished with 233 tackles in his career, including 81 last season. He also had 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for Liberty, which ended its season in the Class AAA quarterfinals. He played in the GACA North-South All-Star Game in Macon in December.

Bet you didn’t know

Walthour earned the nickname “Midnight Train” because he sent out the tweet announcing his commitment to Georgia at 12:55 a.m. on a Monday night on Sept. 18. He actually lives in Midway, Ga., about 27 miles away from Liberty County High. But he suspects he has some family history on the other side of Hinesville in the city of Walthourville.

How might the Bulldogs use him

Though he’s listed as a defensive tackle, most projections have Walthour playing defensive end in college. He’s considered somewhat undersized for a 1- or 3-techinique SEC tackle, and his hallmark in high school has been his agility and quickness off the ball. He’s currently operating under a nutrition and weightlifting plan to add weight and hopefully get to 300 pounds.