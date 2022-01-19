Travon Walker’s hometown had parade for UGA star
The parades continue for members of UGA’s national championship team.
On Tuesday, the South Georgia city of Thomaston held a downtown parade for Bulldogs football star Travon Walker.
UGA News
- Travon Walker’s hometown had parade for UGA star
- CFP champion Georgia has 5 potential first-round picks, could see 15 drafted
- Georgia football 2022 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching moves
- Kirby Smart calls out Darnell Washington in CFP Championship Game speech, can Georgia retain rising star?
- Ameer Speed finds new home with former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker
NextCFP champion Georgia has 5 potential first-round picks, could see 15...