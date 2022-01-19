Travon Walker’s hometown had parade for UGA star

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker was one of the biggest signees out of the state of Georgia since Kirby Smart has been coach of the Bulldogs (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
The parades continue for members of UGA’s national championship team.

On Tuesday, the South Georgia city of Thomaston held a downtown parade for Bulldogs football star Travon Walker.

