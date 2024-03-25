ATHENS — Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday morning after his vehicle was observed driving recklessly south of the UGA campus.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has not spoken publicly on the matter but is expected to address the incident at his weekly spring football press availability on Tuesday.

Etienne, a transfer from Florida, is expected to play a pivotal major role in a Georgia offense expected to rank among the best in the nation with co-Heisman Trophy favorite Carson Beck returning at quarterback.

An ACCPD spokesperson released the following details on Monday pertaining to Etienne’s arrest after the 19-year-old transfer from Florida was pulled over early Sunday morning:

At approximately 1:50 am on March 24th, an ACCPD officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly on S. Milledge Avenue near Will Hunter Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop on a grey sedan, later determined to be driven by Trevor Etienne, 19 YOA, Athens.

Due to the reckless driving and observations made by our officer during the stop, Etienne was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving Under the Influence

Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Window Tinting Violation

The University of Georgia Athletic Association issued the following statement, through executive associate athletic director for strategic communications Steven Drummond, pertaining to Etienne’s arrest:

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

A complete police report from Etienne’s traffic stop and the resulting arrest has not yet been made available.

Story will be updated as more details emerge