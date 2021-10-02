Arkansas’ Treylon Burks may be first WR taken in NFL Draft

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior has prototype NFL size and quickness, and could be the first overall receiver selected in this spring’s draft. He is considered by many to be the best at his position in the SEC.

UGA’s vaunted defense may see the best receiver it will play against this season with Arkansas star Treylon Burks.

Burks showcased his big-play ability in last week’s 20-10 upset win of Arkansas. He caught six passes for 167 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown. The Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week also had a one-handed grab that turned heads.

UGA’s weakness on defense is its inexperienced but improving secondary. They got roughed up a little bit in the South Carolina game by Josh Vann, who finished with 128 yards in receiving. Burks is in a much higher tier than Vann.

“He’s a very, very good receiver,” former UGA receiver Terrence Edwards told DawgNation Daily’s Brandon Adams this week.

“Every time you turn on an Arkansas game, you see (Burks) doing something spectacular -- whether it’s a long touchdown catch, or a ‘Moss-like’ situation where he’s going over DBs, or flat out beat a DB down the field like he did in last week’s game (against Texas A&M). I think this guy is a first-day, first-round type of receiver, and he’s going to make his plays.

“So let’s not act like because he plays for Arkansas, and we cheer for Georgia … that he’s not a good receiver. He’s going to make his plays, and we’ve got to try to limit those plays. If he gets one, let’s regroup and go back because it’s a long football game. He is going to make plays.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his latest NFL draft rankings this week, and Burks was listed as the No. 18 overall prospect, and fourth receiver off the board.