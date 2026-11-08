OXFORD, Miss. — A frustrated Trinidad Chambliss didn’t try to get around the obvious recapping Ole Miss’ 42-7 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

“Man, we just couldn’t get things going,” Chambliss said after the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs kept this No. 10-ranked Rebels off the scoreboard until the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter.

“They brought a lot of pressure, they got home on four sacks (on Chambliss, five in the game) … they brought a lot at us, so it’s tough to get into a flow when you’re getting pressured and extending plays, or trying to, at least.”

The Bulldogs also had nine QB hurries and five tackles for loss, strip-sacking Chambliss with a fumble-inducing hit on one occasion and intercepting him on another.

Chris Cole led UGA with nine tackles, 2 QB hurries and 1.5 sacks, and Raylen Wilson was particularly active with seven tackles.

“We started off with a three-and-out … to start the game,” Chambliss said. “Against a team like Georgia, if you fall behind like we did, six or seven minutes into the game and you’re own 14-0, that’s a tough team.”

Ole Miss and Chambliss clearly miss elite tailback Kewan Lacy, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury — the Bulldogs’ out-rushed the Rebels 295 yards to 66 yards.

“It’s frustrating not being able to execute, and the plays we had drawn up and schemed up for them didn’t work as well as we thought,” Chambliss said. “We expected a lot of the looks we got tonight, some of them come a little differently based on how they disguise them.

“They’re coached very well with Kirby Smart and (Glenn) Schumann over there on the defensive side of the ball.”’

Chambliss managed to escape the Georgia pass rush a couple of times, but his longest run was 11 yards, and he finished with minus-12 yards rushing on the night as the Bulldogs kept him trapped him the pocket most of the game.

“Losing 42-7 at home is definitely tough,” Chambliss said. “It’s embarassing.”