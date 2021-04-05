Social media thrilled with Tykee Smith addition to Georgia secondary

The Georgia secondary got a big addition on Sunday night when West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith announced he would be transferring to Georgia.

The secondary has been Georgia’s biggest concern this spring with Kirby Smart remarking on Saturday he was not thrilled with where the group was following the first scrimmage.

“We’re a long way from being ready in terms of what we need to do in the secondary because we’ve just got a lot of inexperienced players,” Smart said. “We can not have enough of those situations, scrimmages, passing, all the different looks we get because we need experience.”

Smith brings significant experience to the Georgia defensive backfield as he started 22 games for West Virginia in each of the past two seasons for the Mountaineers. He earned Third Team All-American honors in 2020 after racking up 61 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and eight tackles for loss.

Georgia’s biggest need is at the cornerback position but Smith figures to line up at either the Star or safety position for the Bulldogs. He is expected to arrive on campus and May and will be able to contribute immediately so long as the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule on April 15 as is expected.

Following Smith’s announcement, a number of Georgia players and coaches celebrated the news on social media, including running back Zamir White.

GO DAWGS ‼️🐶😤 — Jahmile Addae (@Coach_Addae) April 5, 2021

GO DAWGS!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 5, 2021

Smith does have a prior relationship with new Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, as the two were both at West Virginia the past two seasons. Addae took over the role of being Georgia’s defensive backs coach in January after Charlton Warren was hired to be the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

Social media really seemed to like the move for Georgia, with national media types and Georgia fans praising the move and discussing the potential impact it might have on the team going forward.

Easily the best transfer addition this year, going to be a difference maker for Georgia. Tykee Smith came in at No. 5 in @PFF_College's top 10 returning DBs list: https://t.co/sg8v0PXjf1 https://t.co/2jlm9QvdXx — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) April 5, 2021

BREAKING: All-American Safety Tykee Smith has just committed to Georgia!⁣

⁣

The former West Virginia Safety who recently entered the portal chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, South Carolina, and Penn State⁣ pic.twitter.com/5fuRGgKvm1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2021

Tykee Smith , welcome to the family: Go DAWGS🐶 pic.twitter.com/fv4xlDGdHW — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) April 5, 2021

Tykee Smith really gonna trade in his mining helmet for the Savage Pads… Smart choice. pic.twitter.com/wGwQ3WhHdD — The Savage Pads Podcast (@savagepads) April 5, 2021

West Virginia safety Tykee Smith is transferring to Georgia, per @RadiNabulsi Smith: PFF's 5th-ranked DB returning to College Football pic.twitter.com/DSKq1qfsZU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 5, 2021

UGA lands West Virginia DB transfer Tykee Smith! HUGE get for Lanning and the UGA secondary. Experience and leadership and a hell of a player is coming to Athens. #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/3MW7nTgJro — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) April 5, 2021

“Tykee Smith has been one of the best slot defenders in college football this year while serving as the “spear” in the West Virginia defense. The West Virginia defensive back ranks first in PFF coverage grade among all FBS defensive backs with at least 100 snaps in the slot” 😁😁 https://t.co/o4w8mDypTz — Ax… (@AXactlyAx) April 5, 2021

UGA secondary just got a MAJOR upgrade with Tykee Smith transferring from West Virginia. I believe he’s one of the top 25 defensive backs in America. Go Dawgs!! https://t.co/3Q0fHu2YIb — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) April 5, 2021

The Bulldogs have another six practices this spring to improve as a secondary before Smith’s arrival later this summer. With Georgia expected to lean heavily on the likes of Jalen Kimber, Nyland Green and Kelee Ringo, Smith’s inexperience with the Georgia program shouldn’t be seen as a big deterrent to him seeing the field early on.

The Bulldogs have their spring game set for April 17, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+. Georgia will have a tough test once the 2021 season starts, as the Bulldogs open against Clemson. That’s where Smith’s past experience against the likes of Oklahoma and Texas could really come in handy for a young Georgia secondary.

