Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog Tyson Campbell

A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on Tyson Campbell. Tyson Campbell was high school teammates with Patrick Surtain Both Tyson Campbell and Patrick Surtain were 5-star prospects in the 2018 recruiting cycle. And both could hear their names called in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It would be just another connective moment for the two South Florida cornerbacks, as both players attended American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.

Surtain ended up at Alabama, with Campbell signing with Georgia. The former came in as the No. 6 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, while Campbell was No. 12. Related: Tyson Campbell explains why playing in the Peach Bowl is important to him These two are the latest top prospects to come from American Heritage, as the school has produced the likes of Sony Michel, Brian Burns and Isaiah McKenzie in recent years. Tyson Campbell has been a late riser in the NFL draft process

While Surtain has been penciled in as the No. 1 cornerback for much of the NFL draft process, Campbell has made a late run up the board and very well could hear his name on the first day of the NFL draft. Campbell was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs and led the team in pass breakups in 2020. Tom Pelissero of the NFL shared recently why Campbell and fellow Georgia Bulldog Eric Stokes have been able to move up the draft board late in the process.

“If there’s a run, both could go in the first,” one NFL general manager told Pelissero. “I think Campbell has a little more upside. Stokes is a little closer to playing (immediately).” Georgia has had a first-round pick in each of the past three NFL drafts. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is also a potential first-round draft pick. The last Georgia defensive back taken in the first round was Deandre Baker in the 2018 draft. Tyson Campbell has impressive speed Campbell might not be the ready-made product that either Surtain or Stokes might be but his potential is a very strong selling point to teams. At 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, Campbell clocked in 4.36 at Georgia’s pro day. He has the size and speed combination that teams covet at the next level. “Whatever team calls me or drafts me, they’re going to get a player that is willing to do anything to help the team out whether that’s playing slot or outside corner,” Campbell said back in March. “Man, zone, anything, I’m all for it. I just want to help the team.” Related: Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel confident they impressed NFL teams at Georgia Pro Day