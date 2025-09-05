ATHENS — Georgia will be making a noticeable addition to its football complex, with the University of Georgia Athletic Association approving funding for the project at its Friday meeting.

The project will begin in January of 2026, with it expected completion date being July of 2027. The full project funding request is $56 million, which was approved unanimously at the Georgia athletic board meeting on Friday.

The Georgia football complex is set to undergo further renovations starting in January of 2026 (Photo provided by UGAAA) (UGAAA /Dawgnation)

The project will involve lowering the current track complex by 12 feet by removing about 80,000 cubic feet of soil. There will also be a parking lot built at the site, which will create 168 parking spots for student-athletes and staff.

There will be an equipment room and training built that will also give donors and recruits the opportunity to view practice

Construction will give Georgia two more grass fields, which will be built at the current site of the Spec Towns Track on South Lumpkin Street. The construction would give Georgia three grass fields, along with a “partial” turf field. That does not include Georgia’s indoor practice facility, which it also uses.

Georgia is expected to complete construction on its new track and field complex in January. The complex, now located off South Milledge Avenue, is set to be finished before the track team begins practice in January.

The new track project had a price tag of $59.8 million. The Georgia Women’s Track and Field team won its first outdoor national championship in June. It is the lone construction project going on within Georgia athletics at this point in time.

Brooks added that Georgia will host the 2027 SEC Championship at the track facility, along with the GHSA track and field championships.

Georgia has completed a number of big-ticket projects in recent years, such as renovating Stegeman Coliseum and Foley Field, while building a new press box, adding luxury seating and expanding the concourses at Sanford Stadium.

A master plan for Sanford Stadium is still ongoing.

Brooks shared that Georgia raised over $460 million in fundraising over the past five years. That number is accurate as of Friday morning.