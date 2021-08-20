Clemson dynamic receiver Justyn Ross ‘great’ in first live action since spinal surgery

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross highlighted Clemson’s final fall scrimmage Thursday afternoon, seeing his first truly “live” action in more than a year, having undergone spinal fusion surgery in June of 2020. “I just can’t tell you how awesome it was to see him out there today, he reminds you quickly who he is,” Swinney said of the 6-foot-4 junior, who led the Tigers’ national championship team with 1,000 yards receiving in 2018 as a freshman and followed up with a team-high 66 catches for 865 yards as a sophomore in 2019. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player so happy to be tackled, he was great. He had a great day.”

Ross returned to practice last Friday, and he would the been back even sooner if not for being in COVOD protocol. Ross had limited practice reps in the spring, but all of it was non-contact. Ross’ was born with a congenital fusion in his spine, but it reportedly was not diagnosed until last spring, leading to an X-ray, the surgery and sitting out the 2020 season. Swinney described the Tigers’ receiver room as a “position of strength,” but opponents will surely have to game plan for Ross if he proves capable of returning to his dominant form.

The No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will provide the first test for the six-time defending ACC champions when the teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Swinney said Ross made three catches on the 12 live plays he was a part of in the team’s Thursday night scrimmage. “He needed to get some live work today because he missed the first scrimmage, and he didn’t disappoint,” Swinney said. “He popped right back up, took a couple of good hits and he just kept on to the next play….. he really got knocked around.