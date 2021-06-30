DawgNation Invasion Charlotte: Join us for the season-opener against Clemson

DawgNation Invasion is back and we invite you to join us in Charlotte!

We will invade Charlotte on September 4th as Georgia opens the season in a top-5 matchup versus Clemson. To celebrate our return to tailgating, we are offering two packages. We will have a tailgate-only package and we will also offer a limited VIP Experience.

Our tailgate-only package includes a ticket to our tailgate, food and drinks as well as our DawgNation Invasion tee-shirt – all for $95 plus fees. And our VIP Experience includes round-trip transportation from Atlanta, full tailgate experience and a hotel room after the game – all for $395 plus fees with double-occupancy. Single occupancy cost is $495.