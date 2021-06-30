DawgNation Invasion Charlotte: Join us for the season-opener against Clemson
DawgNation Invasion is back and we invite you to join us in Charlotte!
We will invade Charlotte on September 4th as Georgia opens the season in a top-5 matchup versus Clemson. To celebrate our return to tailgating, we are offering two packages. We will have a tailgate-only package and we will also offer a limited VIP Experience.
Our tailgate-only package includes a ticket to our tailgate, food and drinks as well as our DawgNation Invasion tee-shirt – all for $95 plus fees. And our VIP Experience includes round-trip transportation from Atlanta, full tailgate experience and a hotel room after the game – all for $395 plus fees with double-occupancy. Single occupancy cost is $495.
For full details and to purchase tickets for the tailgate only, visit https://tickets.ajc.com/e/dawgnation-invasion-charlotte-tailgate-only.
For full details and to reserve your space for our VIP Experience, visit https://tickets.ajc.com/e/dawgnation-invasion-charlotte-vip-experience.
Questions? Email info@dawgnation.com. Don’t wait, purchase your tickets today and we’ll see you in Charlotte on September 4th!