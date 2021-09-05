10
Sat, 9/4 on ABC @11:30
3
(5) Georgia(3) Clemson
  • North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN Networks @11:00
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM
    (16) LSU
  • Bowling Green
    6
    Final
    Tennessee
    38
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Kentucky
    45
    Rice
    17
    Final
    Arkansas
    38
    (1) Alabama
    44
    Final
    (14) Miami (FL)
    13
  • Central Michigan
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Mississippi State
    35
    Akron
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    60
    Eastern Illinois
    0
    Sat, 9/4 on SEC Network+ @11:00
    South Carolina
    46
  • Florida Atlantic
    14
    Sat, 9/4 on SEC Network @11:30
    (13) Florida
    35
    Kent State
    10
    In Progress
    (6) Texas A&M
    34
    East Tennessee State
    20
    In Progress
    Vanderbilt
    3
    (16) LSU
    17
    In Progress
    UCLA
    24
  • Louisville
    Tues, 9/7 on ESPN @12:00 AM
    Ole Miss
    South Carolina
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @4:00
    East Carolina
    Pittsburgh
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @4:00
    Tennessee
    Alabama State
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @4:00
    Auburn
  • (13) Florida
    Sat, 9/11 on ABC @5:00
    South Florida
    (6) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/11 on FOX @7:30
    Colorado
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @8:00
    (1) Alabama
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00
    Arkansas
Chris Smith-Georgia football
Christopher Smith takes off en route to his 74-yard interception return in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.

Game Ball: Georgia safety Christopher Smith interception keys 10-3 win over Clemson

@mikegriffith32
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith picked a great time for his first career interception on Saturday night.

Clemson seemed to have finally swung the momentum in its favor in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium when Smith swooped in with the game-changing play to break a scoreless tie.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 3-ranked Tigers 10-3 at Bank of America Stadium.

Tigers’ quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei fired a strike intended for Justyn Ross on third-and-4 at the Georgia 30 when Smith jumped the route, stepping in front of the pass to make the interception in stride.

Smith made a sharp cut and headed for the left sideline, needing only to outrun Uiagalelei to complete the 74-yard return for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 7-0 at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.

Smith finished with three tackles, as the UGA secondary confounded Uiagalelei all night.

The Clemson quarterback finished 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards.