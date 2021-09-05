Game Ball: Georgia safety Christopher Smith interception keys 10-3 win over Clemson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith picked a great time for his first career interception on Saturday night.
Clemson seemed to have finally swung the momentum in its favor in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium when Smith swooped in with the game-changing play to break a scoreless tie.
The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 3-ranked Tigers 10-3 at Bank of America Stadium.
Tigers’ quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei fired a strike intended for Justyn Ross on third-and-4 at the Georgia 30 when Smith jumped the route, stepping in front of the pass to make the interception in stride.
Smith made a sharp cut and headed for the left sideline, needing only to outrun Uiagalelei to complete the 74-yard return for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 7-0 at the 2:58 mark of the second quarter.
Smith finished with three tackles, as the UGA secondary confounded Uiagalelei all night.
The Clemson quarterback finished 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards.