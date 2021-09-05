Game Ball: Georgia safety Christopher Smith interception keys 10-3 win over Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia senior safety Christopher Smith picked a great time for his first career interception on Saturday night.

Clemson seemed to have finally swung the momentum in its favor in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium when Smith swooped in with the game-changing play to break a scoreless tie.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 3-ranked Tigers 10-3 at Bank of America Stadium.