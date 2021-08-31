Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei could ‘close my eyes’ and connect with Tigers’ receivers

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is not one for hyperbole, so when he started talking up Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, many took note. “He has one of the biggest arms I have ever seen, he is very talented, very hard to defend,” Smart said on Monday. “It’s like every play it’s tough to defend when you play these guys, it’s like there is no time to rest.” WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei shares his take on JT Daniels, Georgia defense

The No. 3-ranked Tigers, no doubt, will mix some faster tempo into their matchup with the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Uiagalelei will be making his third career start looking to build on his 1-1 record after beating Boston College and falling to Notre Dame last season while filling in for since-departed No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

“I’m super excited about going to Charlotte; it will be my first time playing in a packed stadium,” said Uiagalelei, whose experiences last season were limited to playing in front of crowds that were restricted on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think South Bend, I don’t know how many people were there, maybe 25,000, it felt like a lot. I think they were pumping music in.” WATCH: Dabo Swinney says Uiagalelei played his best in Clemson’s final scrimmage

The Irish beat the Tigers 47-40 in double overtime even though Uiagalelei had a decent stat line completing 29 of 44 passes for 439 yards and 2 touchdowns. “I think what I took from that is that every play matters,” Uiagalelei said during his Georgia game week media appearance. “You need to make sure you are locked into every single play. “In these big games, that one little mistake can lead to a big outcome.” The week before, Uiagalelei was able to rally Clemson back from a 28-13 halftime deficit against Boston College, the defense shutting out the Eagles in the second half as the Tigers won 34-28. Uiagalelei’s numbers were impressive in that outing, too, as he was 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. It’s no wonder Uiagalelei has supreme confidence going up against a Georgia secondary that’s having to reload after losing seven defensive backs off last season’s roster.