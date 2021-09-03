Georgia football-Clemson: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (September 4, 2021)

Georgia football starts its 2021 season on Saturday against the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, streaming information and odds for the Week 1 game. This is one of the most anticipated games of the college football season, as both teams are ranked in the top-5. It will be the first time Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney match up as head coaches. A lot of the attention will be on the quarterback matchup in this game, as Georgia’s JT Daniels faces off against Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei. Georgia football-Clemson: Game time

The Georgia football-Clemson game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Georgia football-Clemson: TV channel The Georgia football-Clemson game will air on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are calling the game. Georgia football-Clemson: How to watch online You can stream the game via ESPN+. You will need a subscription to be able to watch. Georgia football-Clemson: Line, Over/Under

Clemson is a -3 point favorite over the Georgia Bulldogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 points. Georgia football-Clemson: What Kirby Smart had to say about Clemson On Clemson as a team: “They are really talented, probably one of the best defenses I have ever seen returning in terms of number of starts and number of games played, the volume of experience is unmatched anywhere and anytime and I have been in college football a long time, just in terms of how much football those guys have played. Then you know their quarterback got some experience last year when Trevor (Lawrence) was down, he has one of the biggest arms I have ever seen, he is very talented, very hard to defend. I’s like every play it’s tough to defend when you play these guys, it’s like there is no time to rest. Special teams wise they have always had good specialists and they continue to, that is a rich history tradition in that both teams have always had great specialists. I think special teams will play a big outcome in this game.” On the similarities between Georgia and Clemson: “I don’t think we’re real similar. I don’t think our two quarterbacks are exactly the same, maybe in terms of experience, but very different type quarterbacks. I think secondary, they have more starts in their secondary returning than any secondary I’ve probably ever played. I’ve been watching the same guys play in their secondary it seems like forever. They’ve had them back there every single game. We have common opponents that we’ve both played and they’ve had those guys back there forever. Their front is different than our front. We both do have experience in our front seven. Theirs is different than ours. Ours is a lot bigger, built to stop the run, and theirs is pushy, more athletic and built to rush the passer. They’ve done that, statistically, really well. They’ve effected every quarterback they play in terms of sacks and those numbers. We’ve been better in those categories, but not as good as what they’ve done. Offensively, there are some similarities there. We have a lot of our backs back. Obviously their best back got drafted but they have very capable backs, kids they beat us on recruiting. And they have good wideouts. There are similarities there but outside of that I don’t think there are a lot of similarities between the two.”