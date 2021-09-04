Sat, 9/4 on ABC @11:30
Georgia football prepares for its Saturday night showdown with Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Mike Griffith / DawgNation

Georgia football vs. Clemson Live In-Game Blog from Bank of America Stadium

@mikegriffith32
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia football entered Bank of America Stadium as the only SEC underdog of the weekend, a most unusual stat fact preceding what appears to be a most interesting game.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs kick off against No 3-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. (TV: ABC) at Bank of America Stadium. It’s only the fourth time since 2000 that two top-five teams have met in a season-opening game.

The rapid take has been that Georgia will strive for balance with run and pass, while the Tigers might be forced to be more one-dimensional, relying on the screen game and RPOs to get UGA off balance when they aren’t passing.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit suggest UGA might go uptempo to keep Clemson off balance, something Ohio State did effectively in its win over the Tigers in a College Football Playoff Semifinal Game last season.

“Changing formations, not allowing them to get set, creating confusion with your tempo... going fast, going slow. ... It makes it a lot easier to run a simple zone play when guys are still trying to get in position,” Herbstreit said. “Keep in mind, (Clemson defensive coordinator) Brent Venables is one of the best defensive minds in the game.

“You’ve got to be thinking Todd Monken, Georgia’s offensive coordinator, he’s going to be looking at this trying to see, ‘How can we exploit this defense in the same way?’ So, Clemson has spent eight months getting this better.”

3 Georgia Keys to Win

1) Kirby Smart said it on College GameDay --- poise. JT Daniels figures to have an advantage, having played in big games before large crowds before.

2. The Bulldogs are inexperienced at cornerback and at the star, so they could be susceptible to big plays unless they are able to able to push the pocket from inside and prevent QB D.J. Uiagalelei from buying time on the scramble is paramount.

3. A strong run game would help neutralize and athletic and aggressive Clemson pass rush.

SCORING

FIRST QUARTER