Clemson game an enormous opportunity for Charlotte native Jordan Davis

He also returned for a chance to play in his hometown. Davis is a native of Charlotte, where the Georgia-Clemson game will be played.

The senior defensive tackle bypassed the NFL draft to return to Georgia. He’ll be looking to improve as a pass rusher, as a more productive year likely vaults him into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jordan Davis by comparison has just 5.0 sacks in his career. He’s been far more dominant as a run defender, as he’s been the lynchpin of the No. 1 run defense in each of the past two seasons.

Clemson though has its own stable of standouts. Tyler Davis has been an impact player when healthy for Clemson Then there are former 5-star prospects Bryan Breese, Xavier Thomas and Myles Murphy. Breese was the No. 1 player in the country in the 2020 recruiting class and notched 4.0 sacks last season.

He has shown flashes though of being an impactful player against the pass. In the final game of Georgia’s 2020 season, Davis picked up a key sack while also blocking a field goal attempt.

If Davis is going to pick up more sacks, he’s going to have to be on the field more often in 2021. Last season, Georgia used Walker and Carter as the defensive linemen in obvious pass rushing situations.

For Davis to get more pass-rushing opportunities, he’ll need to show up for the Clemson game in what head coach Kirby Smart calls “the best shape of his life.”

“Jordan’s biggest issue is conditioning and weight control,” Smart said. “He knows that and we’ve got to get him to cut some more for him to be elite. It’s harder for him to be a contributor when the ball game speeds up.”

The game in Charlotte did play a part in him returning for another season. But Smart also added that Davis wants to show he can be an every-down defensive lineman. To be the absolute best defensive line in the country, even on a field that will be littered with future NFL players, he’ll need to impact both the run and the pass.

Davis cutting even more weight will help him get there. And if he does, that will go a long way in helping Georgia beat Clemson in what should be one of the best college football games of the 2021 season.