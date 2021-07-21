Georgia’s Jordan Davis gets ‘riled up’ thinking about opening game with Clemson

" I’ve been home the last few weekends, and just driving by the stadium, I’m like ‘Wow, in a month I’ll be playing in there,” " Davis said during his SEC Media Days appearance at the Wynfrey Hotel this week. “I used to drive by that stadium as a kid and I was like, One day I want to play in that stadium.’ " The fact that Davis is doing it in a Georgia uniform — and not NFL gear — might seem to be somewhat of a surprise considering how Davis’ professional stock was rising last season.

But Davis, who’s as humble as he is fun-loving, said leaving school early was not a serious consideration for him. “I knew I was going to (come back), so it was an easy decision,” Davis said. “All the players on the team, I love those boys like they are my own family, because they are my family. So. It was an easy decision. I didn’t spend much time on it.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart signed Davis out of Mallard Creak High School as a 3-star prospect — the No. 424 player in the nation, and No. 15 player in North Carolina.

“One of the number one reasons we’ve been able to stop the run and be one of the top defenses in the country at stopping the run is because of Jordan Davis,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs have led the nation in run defense each of the past two seasons. “But he’s a lot better person than he is a player. His mother, we recruited, and she’s a great lady. To have him here representing the University of Georgia today, please spend time with him and ask questions.” Indeed, if not for his mother, Davis might not even be playing football. “My sophomore year of high school, I transferred to Mallard Creek, and I was like, ‘why don’t I give football a try?’ " Davis said. “The funny story is, I didn’t want to go to football practice My mom was like, ‘just get in the car and take your shoes.’ I was like ‘All right, where are we going?’ “Then she dropped me off, and I was like, ‘Man, I guess I got to play football now,’ " Davis said. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t even be in this person, so shout out to my mom.”