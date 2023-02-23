UGA finally invited to White House from President Biden

A Biden administration official said the president “looks forward to welcoming” the team to the White House after an uproar over a possible snub.

The Georgia Bulldogs should expect an invitation from President Joe Biden to celebrate the team’s latest college football title, the White House said late Wednesday.

There are political implications, too, in a state that Biden carried by fewer than 12,000 votes. Republican operative Brian Robinson, a rabid Georgia fan, noted that it would be smart politics for Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to repeat their call for a reception.

“And soon,” he added. “Once spring practice starts, Coach Kirby Smart won’t allow more celebrations.”

While Biden has hosted championship winning professional teams to the White House, including the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Braves, college teams haven’t been so lucky since COVID-19 restrictions lifted at the White House last year.

Biden tweeted last April shortly after the end of the NCAA basketball tournament that he looked forward to hosting the two winning teams at the White House.

But it appears that neither the Kansas Jayhawks men’s team, nor the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s squad, have made it to Washington yet, either.

Celebrations don’t always happen shortly after a victory, though. The Braves’ White House party came nearly a year after their World Series championship in 2021.