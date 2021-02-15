UGA football staffer proposes on 50-yard line of Sanford Stadium

You’re always told to make a proposal that they’ll never forget.

It will be hard to top the proposal made by UGA football staffer Nick Williams over the weekend. First of all, he did it on Valentine’s Day.

Secondly, Williams picked a memorable location – at the 50-yard line at Sanford Stadium … under the lights.

Does it get any better if you’re a Georgia fan? For the record, the future Mrs. Williams said “yes.”

The moment was captured and published on Instagram by Tralee Hale, the mother of UGA defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Williams was one of the key staffers who helped recruit Ringo to the Bulldogs. Williams is also from Bainbridge, Ga., (hometown of Kirby Smart), and played safety for the Bulldogs from 2009-2010. He’s listed as a Defensive Graduate Assistant on UGA’s website.

On behalf of DawgNation, congrats to the couple.