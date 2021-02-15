Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

UGA football staffer proposes on 50-yard line of Sanford Stadium

It will be hard to top the proposal by UGA staffer Nick Williams
Twitter
Michael Carvell
Michael Carvell

You’re always told to make a proposal that they’ll never forget.

It will be hard to top the proposal made by UGA football staffer Nick Williams over the weekend. First of all, he did it on Valentine’s Day.

Secondly, Williams picked a memorable location – at the 50-yard line at Sanford Stadium … under the lights.

Does it get any better if you’re a Georgia fan? For the record, the future Mrs. Williams said “yes.”

The moment was captured and published on Instagram by Tralee Hale, the mother of UGA defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Williams was one of the key staffers who helped recruit Ringo to the Bulldogs. Williams is also from Bainbridge, Ga., (hometown of Kirby Smart), and played safety for the Bulldogs from 2009-2010. He’s listed as a Defensive Graduate Assistant on UGA’s website.

On behalf of DawgNation, congrats to the couple.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tralee Hale (@haletralee)

NEXT Former UGA player gifts his mother a new Mercedes
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by