Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game
One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game.
Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance, per WTOC.com. Monday night’s game at 7:30 is in Los Angeles.
The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga., told the website. Instead, he’ll be watching the game on TV.
Uga X was in attendance when the Bulldogs played in Los Angeles during the 2018 Rose Bowl. In that game, UGA defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in overtime in a semifinals playoff game.
UGA News
