Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game

"Uga X" has been the mascot for the Bulldogs since the 2015 season
Courtesy of UGA
Posted

One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game.

Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance, per WTOC.com. Monday night’s game at 7:30 is in Los Angeles.

The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga., told the website. Instead, he’ll be watching the game on TV.

Uga X was in attendance when the Bulldogs played in Los Angeles during the 2018 Rose Bowl. In that game, UGA defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in overtime in a semifinals playoff game.

