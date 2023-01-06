Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game

Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance, per WTOC.com . Monday night’s game at 7:30 is in Los Angeles.

One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game.

The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga., told the website. Instead, he’ll be watching the game on TV.

Uga X was in attendance when the Bulldogs played in Los Angeles during the 2018 Rose Bowl. In that game, UGA defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in overtime in a semifinals playoff game.