Former Georgia mascot Que, known better as UGA X, passed away on Tuesday morning, the University of Georgia announced.

He was born on May 27, 2013, living to be 10 years old.

“Things will be a little different around the house for a while,” Charles Seiler said. “Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he’ll be a little later each day.”

Que officially became UGA X on Nov. 21, 2015 in what turned out to be Mark Richt’s final home game at Georgia.During his time as the Georgia mascot, the Bulldogs won two national championships, repeating in 2021 and 2022. Que was unable to be in attendance for the second national championship game, which Georgia won 65-7 over TCU.

UGA XI, known as Boom, took over for Que during Georgia’s spring game in 2023, as he completed his first season this past year. The Bulldogs went 13-1, beating Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

During Que’s time as the Georgia mascot, the Bulldogs went 84-15.