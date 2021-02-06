UGA’s new depth along the offensive line is borderline ridiculous

One thing that brought a smile to the face of UGA coach Kirby Smart on signing day was the future of his team’s offense line.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs wrapped up a 2021 signing class that included four offensive linemen. Perhaps, most impressively, that was one year after UGA inked six big ones in the 2020 class.

You want depth? The Bulldogs now have a certified army in the room for frontline protection.

“It’s huge,” Smart said about this year’s haul in an interview with Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell.

“In our league, it’s a line-of-scrimmage league. People say that, and more and more say, ‘well, it’s a skill-player league.’ (But) when you don’t have an opportunity to throw to those skills players, you know … (Alabama quarterback) Mac Jones and JT Daniels, those guys wouldn’t be standing upright if they didn’t have a great offensive line in front of them.”

Aramius Mims was the biggest catch. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle from Cochran, Ga., was ranked as a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 overall prospect out of the state of Georgia. He could make an instant impact for the Bulldogs this season.

Dylan Fairchild is a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Cumming, Ga., who is rated as a 4-star offensive guard.

Micah Morris is a 4-star offensive tackle from Kingsland, Ga. “He is a good player from Camden County that we always wanted,” Smart said. “I think he’s going to develop into a good (player). Not only that, he’s a smart player. With offensive line nowadays, the defenses have gotten so complicated, you’ve got have to bright guys.”

The lowest-ranked member of the group is Jared Wilson, a 3-star offensive guard from Clemmons, N.C. Wilson didn’t get a chance to improve upon his ranking this past fall because his senior season of high school was postponed until this month. In fact, Wilson decided against enrolling early at UGA so he could play one season of high school ball with his little brother.

Even though Wilson has the lower ranking, he got some of the highest praise from Smart this week.

“(Jared) was a guy we targeted a long time ago because he was really physical,” Smart said.

“The (offensive) guards in the SEC have to be able to block three-technique (defenders). The NFL comes to the SEC to get three-techniques because they are the biggest, most physical pass rushers. So the offensive guards – the Solomon Kindley types … you’ve got to have those type of guys who can eat space. And that’s what we think that’s where Jared does a really good job.”