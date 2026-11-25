The SEC is flexing, the Big Ten is slipping and Georgia (10-1) and Utah (11-0) remain a level above the rest in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots of the CFP rankings.

Texas (9-2), the most likely team to face UGA in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, moved up to No. 3 in the rankings with Notre Dame (10-1) at No. 4, Tennessee (9-2) at No. 5 and Alabama (9-2) at No. 6.

The Vols’ jump over the Crimson Tide — Tennessee moving up four spots from No. 9, and Alabama dropping three spots from No. 3 — came after a Saturday of action that saw both teams win.

When Yurachek said the margin between the teams ranked immediately behind Georgia and Utah was “razor thin,” he certainly meant it.

Tennessee scored a 27-13 home win over LSU to put itself in position to move past 10-1 UCLA (previously No. 4, now No. 9) and 9-2 Indiana (previously No. 8, now No. 14), both of which suffered upset losses to unranked opponents.

The Big Ten-leading Bruins lost at a 5-5 Michigan team in triple overtime (18-16), while the defending national champion Hoosiers fell on the road in overtime (27-24) to newly-minted No. 24-ranked Washington.

Alabama Drama

Alabama’s drop from No. 3 to No. 6 had less to do with its 47-0 win over FCS-level Chattanooga and more to do with how previously Top 25-ranked teams South Carolina (No. 21) and Kentucky (No. 16) lost and fell out of the rankings.

Suddenly, the Crimson Tide’s resume no longer included wins over Top 25-ranked teams with the Gamecocks falling out of the rankings after a 34-6 home loss to Georgia and the Wildcats removed from the CFP rankings after a 28-14 defeat at Missouri.

“Tennessee got moved up to the point where they are directly comparable to Alabama, and you’ve got the head to head,” Yurachek said, referring to the Vols’ 26-10 win over the Tide ths season. “Tennessee over Alabama, and that’s the switch ... ”

Texas, with a nation-high seven wins over teams with a .500 record or better nd four wins over current CFP Top 25 teams, moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 on the strength of UCLA’s first loss of the season and the Tide’s resume weakening.

“The resume that Alabama had two weeks ago that had them buoyed at No. 3 in our poll has changed over the past two weeks,” Yurachek said.

Under the Microscope

Yurachek indicated that there’s another weekend ahead, and the Tide’s resume could shift again as easily as the teams ranked around it.

It’s not a stretch to suggest South Carolina (6-5) and Kentucky (7-4) might climb back into the Top 25 — which would bolster Alabama’s resume and comparison with Tennessee, as the Crimson Tide beat the Gamecocks 49-18 while the Vols lost at South Carolina 27-24.

If the Gamecocks win at Clemson and the Wildcats win at home against No. 19 Louisville, Yurachek said Alabama’s resume “takes a step in the other direction, and it could move Alabama back in the other direction …. Alabama’s resume could look different next week.”

Tennessee plays at Vanderbilt, and even with a win the CFP committee will certainly consider the margin of victory and game control the Vols’ exhibit.

The same could be said for Miami and Notre Dame; The Hurricanes are heavily favored (25.5) over Boston College, while the Irish are a 24.5-point favorite at Syracuse.

Conference Comparison

Regardless of how the final shuffle goes, it’s quite likely the four SEC teams ranked in the current top 10 will get into the 12-team CFP field, which will be determined by the final set of CFP rankings that come out on noon, Dec. 6, barring any major upsets.

The Big 12 is in good position to place three teams in the CFP field barring any major upsets, as Utah has clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and will most likely play No. 11 Texas Tech, provided the Red Raiders win at home against TCU (a 14.5-point underdog) on Thursday night.

BYU, it’s 9-2 record including a key win over Notre Dame, closes its regular season in Provo, Utah, as a 15.5-point favorite over Cincinnati and should make the field with a win.

The ACC appears primed to have its top two teams, Miami and Wake Forest, make the CFP field.

The Big Ten’s CFP profile isn’t as impressive as many expected at this point.

The conference has just one team ranked among the CFP’s top 10 — this, after Big Ten teams won the past three CFP Championship Games.

Six teams remain in contention to play in the Big Ten Championship Game: (No. 9 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Indiana, No. 15 USC and No. 21 Ohio State), with an Oregon-UCLA considered the most common simulated pairing per the AZ Sports predictor.

https://atozsports.com/college-football-playoff-predictor/big-ten/

It seems Indiana’s only hope to return to the College Football Playoff would be to make it into the Big Ten Championship Game and win.

The Hoosiers’ strength-of-schedule — already relatively week with non-conference games this season against North Texas, FCS-level Howard and Western Kentucky — will not get any stronger as it closes the regular season at Purdue.

For Indiana to get a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game it would need to beat Purdue and one of the following two scenarios:

• UCLA loses to USC, Iowa loses to Nebraska, Oregon loses to Washington, or,

• UCLA loses to USC, Minnesota beats Wisconsin

Yurachek, when asked about who might be in contention to fill the designated Group of 6 slot in the CFP field — as none of those schools are in the CFP’s Top 25 rankings this week — said “we had six or seven Group of 6 teams that were in our pool (for consideration). Boise continues to be the leader of that pack, but the margin is getting closer between Boise and the other teams behind them.”

Here’s a look at the new CFP Top 25 teams and who they play this week:

1. Georgia (10-1)

Vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday

2. Utah (11-0)

Vs. West Virginia, Friday

3. Texas (9-2)

At Texas A&M, Friday

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

At Syracuse, Saturday

5. Tennessee (9-2)

At Vanderbilt, Saturday

6. Alabama (9-2)

Vs. Auburn, Saturday

7. Miami (10-1)

Vs. Boston College, Saturday

8. Wake Forest (10-1)

Vs. Duke, Saturday

9. UCLA (10-1)

Vs. No. 15 USC, Saturday

10. BYU (9-2)

Vs. Cincinnati, Saturday

11. Texas Tech (10-1)

Vs. TCU, Thursday

12. Oregon (8-3)

Vs. No. 24 Washington, Saturday

13. Iowa (9-2)

Vs. No. 25 Nebraska, Friday

14. Indiana (9-2)

Vs. Purdue, Saturday

15. USC (8-3)

At No. 9 UCLA, Saturday

16. Arizona (8-3)

Vs. Arizona State, Saturday

17. Oklahoma (7-4)

At No. 23 Missouri, Saturday

18. Houston (8-3)

Vs. Baylor, Saturday

19. Louisville (8-3)

At Kentucky, Saturday

20. Florida (7-4)

At Florida State, Saturday

21. Ohio State (7-4)

Vs Michigan, Saturday

22. Ole Miss (7-4)

Vs. Mississippi State, Friday

23. Missouri (7-4)

Vs. No. 17 Oklahoma, Saturday

24. Washington (7-4)

At No. 12 Oregon, Saturday

25. Nebraska (7-4)

At No. 12 Iowa, Friday

*NR: Boise State (9-2)

At Colorado State, Saturday

Here’s how the CFP Playoff would look with current CFP rankings:

First-round games

(Dec. 18-19, on campuses)

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Tennessee

No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 Wake Forest

CFP Quarterfinals

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Jan. 1

No. 1 Georgia vs. UCLA/Wake Forest winner

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 30

No. 2 Utah vs BYU/Miami winner

Cotton Bowl, Jan. 1

No. 3 Texas vs. Texas Tech/Alabama winner

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee Boise State winner

CFP Semifinals

(projections)

Orange Bowl, Jan. 14

Chick-fil-A Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 15

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

CFP Championship Game, Jan. 25

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas