Legendary coach Vince Dooley to sign Dooley’s Playbook at Atlanta area Kroger stores next week

Legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley will visit four Atlanta area Kroger stores next week to sign Dooley’s Playbook. Coach Dooley will visit stores in Sugar Hill, Woodstock, Peachtree City and Dunwoody (full schedule including times below).

In Dooley’s Playbook, Vince Dooley has selected thirty-four (and more) of the most memorable significant plays and players in Bulldog football history spanning almost ninety years. These plays are brought to life by descriptions of the action so exciting that you’ll feel like you are on the field. Acclaimed painter Steve PENLEY has prepared a painting for each that perfectly captures the tension and energy behind the key moment of each play. Dooley himself, creating a true and ultimate Georgia Bulldogs playbook, also diagrams the action.