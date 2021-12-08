Legendary coach Vince Dooley to sign Dooley’s Playbook at Atlanta area Kroger stores next week
Legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley will visit four Atlanta area Kroger stores next week to sign Dooley’s Playbook. Coach Dooley will visit stores in Sugar Hill, Woodstock, Peachtree City and Dunwoody (full schedule including times below).
In Dooley’s Playbook, Vince Dooley has selected thirty-four (and more) of the most memorable significant plays and players in Bulldog football history spanning almost ninety years. These plays are brought to life by descriptions of the action so exciting that you’ll feel like you are on the field. Acclaimed painter Steve PENLEY has prepared a painting for each that perfectly captures the tension and energy behind the key moment of each play. Dooley himself, creating a true and ultimate Georgia Bulldogs playbook, also diagrams the action.
Dooley chose to feature thirty-four plays, as that was Herschel Walker’s jersey number. However, knowing there were additional pivotal moments in Georgia history Dooley also includes a separate section of additional great plays and players across the decades including a tribute to some of the greatest kickers, which now includes Rodrigo Blankenship. In addition, the book includes five new Bulldogs that have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
This is the book that every Bulldog fan has been waiting for and a perfect Christmas gift for that fan who has everything!
The stops include:
· Monday, Dec 13 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 6001 Cumming Highway, Sugar Hill 30518
· Tuesday, Dec 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 2295 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock 30189
· Thursday, Dec 16 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 1017 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City 30269
· Friday, Dec 17 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd. Dunwoody, 30338
