  • North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
    Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
    (16) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
  • Florida
    24
    3rd QTR
    13:05
    (20) Florida State
    21
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State

Vince Dooley’s impact celebrated, warm memories stirred at UGA memorial service

Kirby Smart speaks as family, friends and fans gather at Stegeman Coliseum for a public celebration of former University of Georgia Coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart helped kick off the Vince Dooley “Celebration of Live Service” on Friday night, one of several to pay tribute to the University of Georgia legend who passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

“Coach Dooley put Georgia on the map, he paved the way,” Smart said, speaking before the hundreds in attendance on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

“His teams were physical,” Smart said, “they could tun the ball, and his teams did not beat themselves.”

MORE: What Vince Dooley Celebration of Life means, memories shared

Smart could have just as easily been talking about his own program, the reigning national champions and current No. 1-ranked Bulldogs who play rival Georgia Tech at noon on Saturday.

Friday night, however, was about Dooley, the school’s all-time winningest football coach, and cherished athletic director.

Several dignitaries were on hand to share memories of the University of Georgia icon, including Gov. Brian Kemp, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Augusta National Golf Club chairman Billy Payne.

Payne was one of three former Dooley players who spoke, along with 1978 SEC Player of the Year Willie McClendon and Frank Ros, the captain of the 1980 national championship team.

University president Jere Morehead, senior associate A.D. Glada Horvat and athletic director Josh Brooks shared Dooley’s passion for the school, and the leadership lessons they learned from him.

Brooks, for all the leadership books read and seminars attended, shared the two most important things he learned from Dooley.

“Work hard and treat people with respect and kindness,” Brooks said. “I am indebted to Coach, he was a friend, mentor and confidante.

“Coach Dooley is the University of Georgia athletics, and the University of Georgia athletics is Coach Dooley.”

Sankey, in his eighth year as the league commissioner, shared the scene and memory of the last time he saw Dooley, on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Georgia had just defeated Alabama in the CFP Championship Game, 33-18, winning its first national title since Dooley directed the 1980 Bulldogs to glory.

“Kirby was chest bumping everyone he could find, and I said, ‘I said Kirby, I’m .500 on the evening, and one of us will be injured from the chest bump,” Sankey said.

“I saw Coach Dooley standing next to Bully Payne,” Sankey said. “He was quiet, with a smile on his face, and a tear in his eye, happiness and joy.”

Seven-time Georgia national championship swim coach and U.S. Olympic coach Jack Bauerle was the final speaker, describing it as a “dream to come true” to know and work for Dooley, who he referred to as a second father.

The University of Georgia Redcoat Band played the song “My Way” as those in attendance rose to their feet at the end of the 90-minute ceremony, exiting soon after Georgia broadcaster and even emcee Jeff Dantzler wished everyone a good night.

