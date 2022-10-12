Georgia updates health status of Vince Dooley after covid case

The University of Georgia issued a release on Tuesday sharing that the 90-year-old Dooley had a case of covid that required his hospitalization.

ATHENS — Georgia football coaching legend Vince Dooley returned home on Monday after spending several days in the hospital.

“I’m grateful for all the cards, text messages, emails, and calls as well as the prayers and concerns,” said Dooley. “But I’m ready to go Saturday with my regular book signing session at the UGA Bookstore and certainly the homecoming game.”

Dooley, who attended Auburn and played quarterback for the Tigers (1951-53), was Georgia’s head coach from 1964-1988 and served as UGA’s athletic director from 1979-2004.

Dooley guided Georgia to six SEC championships and the 1980 national title with all-time college football great Herschel Walker.