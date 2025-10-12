clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Georgia updates status of Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene as kickoff …
Georgia is taking the decision on whether or not it will play Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene all the way up to kickoff based on the SEC’s final availability report.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Georgia football-Auburn: live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
AUBURN, Ala. — The No. 10 Georgia football team takes on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze notes Georgia run game, how Gunner Stockton elevates …
ATHENS — Auburn has its hands full with Georgia, and Tigers coach Hugh Freeze knows it.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 10, 2025
Georgia football-Auburn: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 10 Georgia football team takes on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on game time, TV channel, odds and how to stream …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
October 10, 2025
Glenn Schumann, Stacy Searels among 6 Georgia assistants who reportedly …
Coaching staff continuity is important to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment