Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams as he breaks down all the action and comments from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship.

This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

What an incredible win and a little redemption. It’s DawgNation’s postgame call in show. Brandon Adams is live on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take your calls and break down Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama. Former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship will provide his analysis. Plus we will hear from Kirby Smart. DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell will also check in with reaction from the players.

