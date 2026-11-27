Georgia wraps up the regular season with a little Clean Old-Fashioned Hate this Saturday at 3:30 ET against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs have controlled this series since UGA coach Kirby Smart took over in 2016. Since losing his first year, Smart has led Georgia to eight straight wins by an average margin of victory of 23.1 points.

The top-ranked Bulldogs enter this year’s matchup as massive 35.5-point favorites. A win would set a series record of nine straight victories.

While Georgia Tech (3-8) has had nowhere near the season it envisioned, you can best believe Georgia will be expecting Tech’s best.

“I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game,” Smart said. “The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played.”

Georgia (10-1) enters Saturday riding a four-game win streak that highlights a defense that keeps on terrorizing opposing offenses.

The Bulldogs’ defense is allowing just 10.5 points per game over its last four wins, including holding explosive offenses like Florida, Ole Miss and South Carolina to single digits.

The Yellow Jackets average just 24 points per game and have failed to protect the quarterback very often. Georgia Tech ranks 93rd in sacks allowed and will be on their third-string quarterback this weekend.

Linebacker Chris Cole has been at the forefront of this dominance, combining for 31 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown since Georgia’s bye week.

Cole was recently named a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award — given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football — the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Lombardi Award and Butkus Award.

“Yeah, watch the tape would be the first thing. He pops off on tape. He plays at a different speed than guys. You even go back to the end of last year. He had some wow plays that has led to this year’s success,” Smart said. “Nobody works harder. Nobody’s higher character. Nobody gives back more. He’s selfless. He’s dedicated himself to his team. He never complains. At the end of the day, that position is not about a nomination or a giving out kudos. It’s about performance. It’s about production. He’s produced. He’s performed. And he’s talented.”

Meanwhile, look for Georgia to take full advantage of Georgia Tech’s poor run defense, which is allowing 213 yards a game (134th in FBS). The Bulldogs will likely lean on their second-best rushing attack in the SEC once again, having a full arsenal of backs that should have its way against the underperforming Yellow Jackets.