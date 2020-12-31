Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
WATCH: Georgia, Cincinnati highlighted in awesome Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hype video

Mike Griffith
ATHENS — It has been a long, challenging season for Georgia football, and the Bulldogs didn’t get everything they were aiming for, or even meet their first team goal to win the SEC East Division.

And yet, Coach Kirby Smart’s team has kept fighting and is arguably playing its best football of the season entering into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

These kids have actually done more, okay?” Smart said, explaining the rigors of a season that started with workouts last June and has included the mental ups and downs of four games being moved, postponed or canceled amid a structured Covid-19 protocol that has required them to give up trips back home and friends in campus social circles..

“They’ve done more through the pandemic because they had to work twice as hard to stay available,” Smart said. “They had to practice twice some weeks, meaning practice for Missouri once, practice for Missouri again, practice for Vandy once, practice for Vandy again, practice longer.”

Vanderbilt, of course, canceled, so now undefeated Cincinnati steps into the ring.

The Bearcats worked hard and did all they could to reach their ultimate goals, a College Football Playoff appearance and shot at the national title, and yet, they were denied.

“If you want to claim that you want to have an opportunity and you want a shot,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said, “this is an opportunity and this is a shot.”

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl does indeed promise to have two of the more engaged teams in the postseason battling for one final victory.

 

