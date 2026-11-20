Georgia is no stranger to playing in big road games this season.

They’ve had to endure hurricane-like conditions at Alabama, a drone show at Ole Miss, and a neutral-site game vs. Florida. This week Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC) heads to Columbia, South Carolina, where a Sandstorm is brewing Saturday night.

For the first time since 2022, No. 1 Georgia will play at No. 21 South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It marks Georgia’s final conference game of the regular season, with a win securing the Bulldogs a spot in the SEC championship game on Dec. 5.

To do that though, Georgia must take down an upset-minded South Carolina squad.

“A lot of respect for South Carolina’s program, the atmosphere they create. I have played there personally and coached there, it seems like many times, and they do an incredible job with a good game day atmosphere and, you know, make it exciting for really both teams in terms of the environment you get to play in,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s why you come to the SEC, to get a chance to play in those kind of games.”

The Bulldogs have dominated South Carolina under Smart, going 7-1 overall and 4-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Georgia has not lost at South Carolina since 2014.

South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) had its College Football Playoff hopes crushed following a 34-6 loss to Arkansas a week ago.

To beat South Carolina, Georgia must slow down quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is on track to start this week after missing the Arkansas game due to injury

Sellers is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country, as he is capable of beating teams with his arm and legs. He led the Gamecocks to an upset win over No. 9 Tennessee earlier this season.

The off-script plays are what give Smart cause for concern when prepping to slow down the South Carolina quarterback.

“Wow, I mean, he’s a wow player. There’s two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield,” Smart said. “I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it. I mean, it’s just, you never know when it’s going to happen.”

In nine games this season, Sellers has recorded 24 total touchdowns (17 passing, 7 rushing) and thrown seven interceptions.

Georgia showed they can slow down ‘wow’ play quarterbacks like Sellers, as they bottled Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss to 170 yards passing just two weeks ago.

The Gamecocks rank 61st nationally in sacks allowed, giving up just under two per game. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are seventh in sacks, getting to the quarterback just over three times an outing.