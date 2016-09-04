WATCH: Kirby Smart celebrates first win in Georgia locker room

After knocking off the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels 33-24, Smart and his team celebrated the team’s first victory. Per the Georgia football snapchat story in the above video, Smart and his team are doing some sort of dance.

While the Bulldogs weren’t perfect in the opener, the team did more than enough to win the game. The Bulldogs scored the final 19 points of the game. In his first game back from last season’s ACL injury, running back Nick Chubb rushed for 222 yards on 32 carries. Chubb had the final score of the game, as he dashed for a 55-yard touchdown.

Georgia fans also probably had a similar reaction as Smart did after getting to watch freshman quarterback Jacob Eason. Eason completed 8 of his 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in his first game for Georgia.

The Bulldogs return to action next week against Nicholls State. The game will be Kirby Smart’s first home game.