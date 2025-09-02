ATHENS – College football preseason polls mean less than ever with the proliferation of transfer portal movement, so a Top 25 shakeup should be in order.

That said, people, in general, are reluctant to change their opinions.

The same goes for the oddsmakers, apparently, as Texas remains the favorite to win the SEC, per DraftKings.com (see below).

The SEC was the deepest league in the nation last year, and that’s the case against this season, to the extent one upset each weekend is more likely than not.

It would be wise to beware the home underdog, especially in games played under the lights.LSU

1 LSU (1-0)

The Tigers looked like the best team in the SEC with QB Garrett Nussmeier emerging as the nation’s Heisman Trophy favorite after a 17-10 road win over No. 4 Clemson.

2 Georgia (1-0)

The Bulldogs grab the No. 2 spot, based on Kirby Smart’s dangerous defense and convincing team culture.

3 Texas (0-1)

Horns defense held Ohio State to 203 yards; Arch Manning’s off day is on the head coach, 1 for 5 on fourth down conversions.

4 Ole Miss (1-0)

Austin Simmons and the Rebels came out gunning and running, 695 total yards in a 63-7 win over Georgia State.

5 Texas A&M (1-0)

The Aggies lead the SEC with 15 returning starters, including explosive dual-threat QB Marcel Reed. Mike Elko defense’s are typically very good.

6 Alabama (0-1)

The Tide has the talent to get back on track, but it needs Nick Saban to earn the $500,000 he’s paid as an advisor after losing 5 of its last 6 away from home.

7 Florida (1-0)

The Gators shut out a very bad team; there are still concerns about DJ Lagway’s health, Billy Napier’s coaching and a vicious schedule.

8. Tennessee (1-0)

The Vols defense is stingy enough up front to cause problems for teams lacking good QB play, and the passing game looks explosive with Joey Aguilar.

9. Oklahoma (1-0)

The Sooners return 69 percent of their snaps, and transfer QB John Mateer looks legit. OU will make a statement against Michigan, one way or another

10 Auburn (1-0)

Transfer QB Jackson Arnold passed for 108 and rushed for 137 in the 38-24 win at Baylor; a Sept. 20 date at Oklahoma will be telling.

11. South Carolina (1-0)

LaNorris Sellers has Heisman candidacy talent and the Gamecocks’ defense and special teams look capable of keeping Shane Beamer’s team in contention.

12 Missouri (1-0)

The Eli Drinkwitz Tigers look sneaky good, especially after UGA transfer Damon Wilson opened the season with 2 sacks.

13 Arkansas (1-0)

Sam Pittman believes the 31 transfers the Hogs brought in and QB Taylen Green is arguably college football’s best-kept secret.

14 Vanderbilt (1-0)

As long as Diego Pavia is healthy and Coach Clark Lea is on the sideline, the Commodores are not to be overlooked on any given Saturday.

16 Mississippi State (1-0)

Jeff Lebby can coach, and with starting QB Blake Shapen back under center, State is no pushover this season.

16 Kentucky (1-0)

The Wildcats can still punch teams in the mouth after landing the No. 13-rated transfer portal class, but Mark Stoops must get the pass game on track.

Favorite to win the SEC

(per DraftKings.com, 9-1-25)

Texas +280

Georgia +300

LSU +600

Alabama +700

Texas A&M +1300

Florida +1400

Ole Miss +1700

Tennessee +2000

Oklahoma +2200

Auburn +2500

South Carolina +2800

Missouri +5000

Arkansas +10,000

Vanderbilt +20,000

Kentucky +25,000

Mississippi State +50,000

SEC in the Heisman Trophy odds

(Per DraftKings.com, 9-1-25)

Favorites after Week One

Garrett Nussmeier +800 (leads nation)

LaNorris Sellers +900 (2)

Gunner Stockton +1500 (Tied-5th)

John Mateer +1600 (Tied-7th)

Arch Manning +1600 (Tied-7th)

DJ Lagway +2000 (Tied-10th)

Jackson Arnold +2200 (Tied-12th)

In the Running

Austin Simmons +4000

Ty Simpson +4500

Joey Aguilar +4500

Ryan Williams +4500

Marcell Reed +5000

Beau Pribula +8000

Diego Pavia +15,000

On the board

Zachariah Branch +20,000

Taylen Green +20,000

Nate Frazier +20,000

Austin Mack +20,000

Quintrevion Wisner +20,000

The longshots

Ahmad Hardy +25,000

Zach Calzada +30,000

Kevin Concepcion +30,000

Dylan Stewart +30,000

Cam Coleman +30,000

Blake Shapen +30,000