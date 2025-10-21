clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What comes next for the Georgia football passing offense following Colbie …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Georgia will be without wide receiver Colbie Young for the foreseeable future after he suffered a leg fracture in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 8 win over Ole Miss
ATHENS — Rarely has Kirby Smart been as proud of his team as he was following a 43-35 win over Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton ‘live as anybody’ in Heisman race, back among favorites
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is back in the Heisman Trophy picture, and SEC Network expert Peter Burns doesn’t see that changing.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Patience pays off in a big way for Georgia football tight end room: ‘We …
ATHENS — Georgia saw leading receiver Colbie Young suffer a leg injury on the third play of the game.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How Florida firing Billy Napier impacts Georgia in 2025 and beyond
Kirby Smart has outlasted another Florida coach, as the program elected to move on from Billy Napier on Sunday.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment