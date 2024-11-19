ATHENS — While the Georgia Bulldogs have finished their SEC slate, the team knows it still has plenty to play for in the coming weeks.

Georgia does get another home game this weekend, as the Bulldogs face the UMass Minutemen. This isn’t the face time this season UMass has played an SEC team, as it has losses to Missouri and Mississippi State.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on UMass, which you can read in full below. Saturday’s game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about UMass

Opening statement...

“Yeah, we jumped into UMass yesterday and got started on these guys. We’ve got our players in, and we’ll be moving forward with them. Heard the unfortunate news about Don Brown just recently. I know Shane [Montgomery] from the past and recruited together on the road. I’ve been around Shane before. He’s a tremendous coach, and we look forward to preparing for this game.”

On injury updates for Dillon Bell and Trevor Etienne...”No update on Dillon really. I just ran into him a few minutes ago. He’s got an ankle sprain. Not gonna require — it’s stable. It’s not going to require any kind of surgery or anything. So we’re hopeful to get him back, and same with Trevor.”

On the offensive line’s play from Ole Miss to Tennessee...

“I don’t know. it’s easy to say they played better against Tennessee. I mean, it’s pretty obvious, but number one, that we’re healthier. Number two, the environment was a little different. We did get behind and we had to play from behind, but I think that they executed at a higher level. We didn’t really run the ball great, but we had the ability to run the ball. And success in running the ball comes in different terms these days, especially in the SEC.”

On injury updates for Earnest Greene and Micah Morris...

“You know, Earnest was going to be a game-time decision. He’s still struggling with that arm that he was out there giving everything he had against Ole Miss. He didn’t have complete strength in his left arm, which is hard to use a left tackle, and we’re hoping that he continues to gain strength.Micah was close to being able to go and might have been in emergency Saturday, but he’s not completely healthy. He’s going to be out there working today and trying to get back in.”

On Monroe Freeling’s play against Tennessee...

“Well, he had some oversets. He had a couple times that Carson did a nice job moving in the pocket and gave up some pressure. But he really competed hard, played physical, got better kind of as the game went on. I thought he had some jitters early, but he’s very bright and continues to work really hard.”

On ball security in the Tennessee game and for the entire season...

“Well, it’s funny because I look at it as a defensive coach when I watched our offensive tape and actually thought we had better ball security against Ole Miss than we did against Tennessee. A lot of people, they can’t acknowledge the difference. So I was very positive with our team after Ole Miss and emphasized that there were less exposures of the ball than what we had. Although they took the ball away from Nate. He didn’t have bad ball security, he just — there’s a difference. There’s a takeaway, and then there’s the exposures. And unfortunately for your business they just look kind of the same, and that is not the case. And we had bad exposures Saturday. We’ve had some bad exposures throughout the year like when guys catch balls and the ball’s loose.

I’m honestly more focused on our defense, why we don’t get people with bad exposures. Because the teams we play have more bad exposures than we do, but we don’t get more out. So I’m trying to solve that problem.”

On Georgia’s best path, potentially avoiding the SEC Championship game...

“I don’t think that’s a hypothetical that -- the focus is on UMass, I mean it really is. So why would I put energy or time into trying to figure out what the best pathway is, including the SEC Championship, when I’m worried about UMass? I just don’t think it’s a quality conversation.”

On how defensive substitutions are supposed to work...

“I mean, the coaches know how it’s supposed to work, or at least they’re supposed to know how it works, I mean, in terms of what you’re given, and the issue is every conference officiates it differently. I’ve watched teams really late at night, so you can imagine where they’re playing, what part of the country they’re in, where that’s completely accepted in terms of take as long as you want.They don’t actually let you do that in our league, and that’s really to benefit the teams that play with pace. Because if they allow you to sub and take all the time you want, then you really slow teams down. And there’s not a game that I’ve played in that they don’t come over there and tell you, you either gotta speed your guys up, or we’re gonna set it on the ready for play, and we’re gonna wind the clock. Because people have made it where if an offense makes a mistake and subs late, they’re gonna make them burn the time out. Everybody tries to do it, we even try to do it. But you can’t do it at the expense of 24 seconds. There’s 23 seconds on the clock, and we’re gonna go sub a guy and take 20 seconds up, because that isn’t what it takes.

A lot of people say, well, they say you have to sub in three seconds. No, you have to start the substitution process in three seconds. That’s how long you have to start the process. But it doesn’t say once you start the process, you can go at a snail’s pace off. They give you a reasonable amount of time, and they give you an opportunity to snap the ball.So that’s the rule. If somebody subs with ten seconds left on the shot clock, they’re probably gonna get a delay of game if somebody tries to sub on defense. But if they do it with 20, there’s reasonable time to sub.”

On Tate Ratledge’s fight against Ole Miss, his play against Tennessee...

“He was healthier. I mean, he dinged his ankle in Ole Miss, and it was a tough situation that he felt he needed to try to go and help the team. And that’s just what I respect about Tate. Some guys would say, well, I don’t wanna look bad, I don’t want to hurt my draft status. Tate said, I’m gonna go out there and fight, I’m gonna give you everything I got. And he probably shouldn’t have been out there, but he stayed out there and fought.

He’s still not healthy, but he was healthier this week. And he practiced, and he played better.”

On Chaz Chambliss...

“He’s tough, he’s physical. And when we had the offensive line injuries, we were forced to find a kind of another fullback body type because we’ve been using Micah there, and we’ve had guys out.

I think Chaz’s work ethic is buying in his leadership, his film study. Chaz knows what people are running before we do as coordinators sometimes because he looks at so much tape, and he uses those cues to help him and make plays.And he benefited a little bit Saturday. All sacks are not necessarily your play. Somebody else did a really good job and forced the guy to you. He capitalized on opportunities. And I really love the way he’s working and playing with toughness.”

On how Tate has handled this year mentally while still being a leader...

“Yeah, he’s Tate. I mean, he’s a lunch pail, working man’s guy. I mean, that whole offensive line unit guys, there’s a lot of snaps between Dylan Fairchild, Jared, Micah, Truss, Tate, and Earnest, I mean, no bones about it. Those guys are the core of our team.”

On if Carson should be running more...

“I don’t, I look at it as Carson makes good decisions on when to run. And he’s done a great job this year. There’s nowhere I can say, man, I wish you’d pulled it down and ran. I can say I wish you’d have thrown it to the check down. But I can’t say that you should have pulled it down and ran. I think he makes good decisions on when to do that. And I think our offensive staff does a tremendous job of utilizing his ability to run on certain plays. I mean, that was a designed run on one of those plays. I mean, people think it was a scramble, but there was a scramble for a touchdown. But there was an empty play where he counted the box and knew what we wanted him to do and he broke tackles.”

On Trevor Etienne and Joenel Aguero...

“Yeah, Joenel had a pin. So he got injured in the Ole Miss game, but he’s available to play. So he had to get a, I don’t know the technical term for it, I don’t have it with me, but he got a pin put in his hand, pinky. And he was cleared to play, but was going to struggle to play in a club. And so he practiced last week and was available to play, but he didn’t get to really use the hand real well, it was a little tender. So he’s in the same situation this week, but he’s post screw getting put in. So we think he’s going to be closer to being able to play. In terms of Trevor, we’re hoping to get him back. I mean, it’s what I can tell you, I mean, he’s going to have an opportunity. I mean, ribs are a painful injury, right? And I don’t actually know if that’s the exact term, but he does have a rib injury, and we hope to get him back.”

On the value of game reps...

“Every rep’s valuable. I mean, today’s reps are valuable, tomorrow’s reps are valuable. And guess what? Last week’s reps were valuable. We had guys out there in practice. I mean, London Humphreys is dealing with a very tough injury and doesn’t get to take reps hardly at practice. Cole Spee’s dealing with injuries. So when you start talking about these guys that have injuries that are preventing them from practicing, but they’re able to play, who are we practicing at receiver? Because y’all probably think that London and Cole and these guys are taking the reps. And it’s been a challenge to be creative in terms of how you practice and how you get guys to the game healthy, but also in shape. What’s happened at wide receiver is our number of reps have gone up for the guys who are getting the reps in the game. So their volume has had to increase. I would commend Anthony Evans because he actually fought to come back early and took a portion of that rep load off. And he was playing his best football when he got injured. So he had a great off week before Florida. I think it was the week of Florida game when he went down. But all those guys are getting reps and getting better. And I don’t necessarily qualify a game rep against UMass or next week’s game as any more quality than I do today’s reps we’re going to get out there.”

On the tight ends...

“No, we have 13 plays every week. I mean, I think people mistake 13 for 12 and 11. We have the same plays in 11, 12, and 13. You’re just different human beings in the same spot. So the casual observer would think that 13 meant something, but we have 13 in every game plan. When you lose receivers, it does make the 13 more valuable, because Lawson Luckie might be doing what Dom Lovett does. Dom Lovett might be doing what Dillon Bell does. You’re just moving people and trying to put your most valuable players on the field.

On the resiliency...

“Yeah, I don’t see it necessarily in the week of practice. I see it when things are really adverse. And we have adversity in practice, but not the same adversity and maybe stress levels as a game. So this team’s been in some tough situations this year, and they’ve never cowered it down from those opportunities. They’ve shown resiliency, and they’ve battled back. And I think they do that because of how we practice. But I don’t think they get a chance to show resiliency every day in practice.”

On Daniel Harris...

“Well, Daniel has been playing a lot lately. I don’t know if you’ve been watching, but that wasn’t just the only time. He’s played significantly more in recent weeks because he’s practiced better. And I thought his practice habits really began to change after Texas. During that off week, I thought he stepped it up and had really good practices.”

On film of other SEC teams...

“Yeah, they play multiple SEC teams. I think it’s good because you get to watch how they play those teams. And unfortunately, sometimes those teams don’t have the same schemes we do. So it’s harder because maybe Mississippi State is different offensively than we are. But yeah, it helps when the team you’re playing is more similar to you, regardless of what conference they’re in. But uniquely, UMass’s quarterback is out. And so the guy that played against some of those games, they’re using two quarterback system now with two different guys that aren’t on those tapes. So it’s a little bit, you gotta anticipate.”

On Mykel Williams...

“Yeah, I’ll start with Mykel. I thought he had his very best week of practice this entire year last week. And when you play Tennessee, it’s sometimes hard statistically to get that to show because of the way they play, their passes, their early runs. They throw a lot of RPOs. Well, a defensive lineman’s not gonna affect RPOs cuz he’s playing the run. But Mykel had his best practices. And look, Mykel’s evaluation’s gonna come by people that are out there at our practices because he’s playing against an NFL-style offense every day at practice. And he had just, I mean, the guy was running the ball, covered down extra, stayed after and worked extra. He was committed to getting back in shape. And I thought he had a great week of practice, and I thought he had a really good game, too.”

On KJ Bolden...

“KJ’s done a tremendous job of being, he’s very intelligent. He understands football. He has great instincts. He’s gotten more confident as a player. Last week, he had to play strong (safety) and free because of the tempo. He didn’t get to play just one position, and he played a lot of snaps for a freshman. And he continues to grow and get better. I like his humility and the fact that he’s a sponge. He’s in meetings, he takes notes. He’s not a know-it-all.”