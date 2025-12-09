clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Rasean Dinkins earns lofty comparison from Kirby Smart after making first …
ATHENS — A lot of things went differently for the Georgia defense on Saturday against Alabama.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social media makes obvious Georgia football comparison after Notre Dame …
ATHENS — In some ways, Georgia understands how Notre Dame feels.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton could be Heisman Trophy finalist, has Tim Tebow blessing
Gunner Stockton’s Heisman Trophy run has come to an end, but Stockton saw to it on Saturday Georgia’s football season will continue into the new year.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Where Georgia ranks among CFP championship favorites
ATHENS — Georgia ranks third among CFP championship contenders to win the national title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers after Bulldogs beat Alabama, earn …
Winner: Cole Speer
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment