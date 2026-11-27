ATHENS — What’s in a rivalry game?

Kirby Smart has made clear his opinion of Georgia’s game with Georgia Tech, suggesting the teams’ records be “thrown out” when assessing a game of “unmatched physicality” he expects to play out.

“You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played,” Smart said to kickoff game week on Monday.

“They believe in running the ball just like we do, so both teams are built very similarly in terms of the culture and the way they want to strike people and block people.”

Smart’s No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) have a lot on the line against the Yellow Jackets (3-8) in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday, and the UGA head coach is leaving it to his players to find their motivation and meaning to the game.

“I think you’d have to ask the players (about the Georgia Tech rivalry),” Smart said. “We as old heads think it has to be one way. I’ve learned it’s all perspective. How do they see it? If they’re motivated to win to be great for the team, does it matter who they’re playing?

“Does the hatred for someone make you play better? I don’t know. Certainly some of our guys and the kids in-state know the value of a rivalry, but I think each kid has an individual answer of that.”

Smart, as usual, will expect his players to talk with their pads.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, 3-0 against Georgia as a player from 1998-2000, is certainly embracing the underdog role.

“Well, first off, what do we have to lose? I mean, there’s no reason to be uptight,” Key said. “None at all. Throw caution to the wind. How do you get (the players) up to play a game? Look, every kid on our team, every young man on our team is a competitor.

“You wouldn’t go through what you go through in college football if you’re not a competitor. Competitors love to compete.”

Here’s everything else to know about Georgia Tech at Georgia on Saturday:

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

Rankings and records: Georgia (10-1), No. 1 in CFP Rankings, No. 1 in Sagarin computer rankings; Georgia Tech (3-8) No. 73 in Sagarin computer rankings.

TV/radio: ABC; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 173 or 228.

Weather: Mostly sunny and 59 degrees.

Series: Georgia leads 73-39-5

Last meeting: Georgia beat Georgia Tech 16-9 in Mercedes Benz Stadium last season in a game that was as ugly as the final score. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets slugged it out in a defensive battle that saw Gunner Stockton pass for just 70 yards with an interception and a TD pass while rushing for 42 yards on 15 attempts, and Tech’s Haynes King held without a passing or rushing touchdown for the first time in 23 games as the Yellow Jackets were held 235 yards under their season average. Nate Frazier powered the UGA offense with 108 of the Bulldogs’ 109 rushing yards on a day Peyton Woodring kicked field goals of 22, 30 and 50 yards.

Last outings: Georgia scored 31 unanswered points after falling behind at South Carolina for a 34-6 victory. Georgia Tech suffered a 50-29 home loss to Wake Forest after trailing 36-7 at halftime.

Noting No. 1 Georgia football

• Gunner Stockton leads the nation with a 181.6 passing efficiency rating and brings a 22-4 career record into the game on Saturday. Stockton ranks fifth in the Heisman Trophy odds (+4500), with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (-425) the leader followed by Devon Dampier (+500), Darian Mensah (+2500) and Gio Lopez (+3500). Stockton leads the SEC with a 72.4% completion rate and his 22 passing touchdowns rank third in the league behind Missouri’s Austin Simmons (25) and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss (24).

• Peyton Woodring looks to build on his Georgia all-time scoring lead of 446 points (72 field goals, 230 extra points, 53 games). Alabama’s Will Reichard is the SEC’s all-time leading scorer with 547 points in 60 games, while Auburn’s Daniel Carlson ranks second all-time with 480 points in 53 games.

• Gunner Stockton has the longest starting streak on the UGA team (26 games), while Raylen Wilson and Quintavius Johnson have started 25 games in a row and offensive guard Dontrell Glover has started 23 consecutive games.

• Georgia has scored three defensive touchdowns this season: Tyriq Green fumble recovered in end zone against Western Kentucky; Chris Cole 85-yard return after fumble (Oklahoma); Cole 66-yard return after fumble (Florida).

• Did you know: Back-up quarterback Ryan Puglisi has the longest rush of the season for the Bulldogs, a 70-yard run against Western Kentucky. Gunner Stockton has the second-longest run of the year (62 yards, Arkansas) while Bo Walker’s 59-yard run against Vanderbilt stands third followed by Dwight Phillips Jr.’s 54-yard run against Oklahoma and Nate Frazier’s 48-yard burst against Tennessee State.