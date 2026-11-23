Texas is the odds-on favorite to oppose Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College football is past the “there’s a lot of football left to be played” phase as it enters the final week of the regular season with conference championships and placement in the final 12-team College Football Playoff field on the line.

The SEC race is as intriguing as any, with Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all vying to get a spot opposite the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game in history.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t looking past the Bulldogs game with Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Even if he was, Smart isn’t one to invest any energy or thought into the uncontrollable element of who his team will face in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Longhorns are the favorites to play UGA by virtue of the final matchups and the ramifications of them in potential tiebreaker scenarios.

Examining the most likely scenario of at least one of the two-loss SEC teams winning next Saturday ....

To play in the SEC Championship Game, the Longhorns must win at Texas A&M (Texas is a 10.5-point favorite) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and either:

• Ole Miss wins at home against Mississippi State (the Rebels are a 19.5-point favorite) at noon on Friday,

or

• Arkansas win at home against LSU (the Razorbacks are a 13.5-point underdog) at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday,

or

• Alabama loses to Auburn (the Tide is a 16.5-point favorite) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday

or

• Tennessee loses at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite) at 7 p.m. on Saturday

Tennessee’s odds at reaching the SEC Championship Game aren’t as good as Texas’, but they are slightly better than Alabama’s.

The Vols must win at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite) and have,

• Texas A&M win at home over Texas (the Aggies are a 10.5-point underdog).

Alabama’s hopes for reaching the SEC Championship Game rely on the Tide winning at home over Auburn (Alabama is a 16.5-point favorite), and have,

• Tennessee lose at Vanderbilt (the Vols are a 12.5-point favorite) AND Texas lose at Texas A&M (the Longhorns are a 10.5-point favorite),

or,

•Tennessee and Texas win, and Mississippi State wins at Ole Miss (the Bulldogs are a 19.5-point underdog) AND LSU wins at Arkansas (the Tigers are a 13.5-point favorite).

Per the FanDuel Sports book, the odds for the SEC Championship Game winner are:

• Georgia -230

• Texas +260

• Tennesse +2000

• Alabama +2500

All four teams in contention are playing arguably their best football of the season, each winning multiple games in a row:

Texas 5-game win streak

Georgia 4-game win streak

Alabama 4-game win streak

Tennessee 3-game win streak

Georgia’s last 3 Games vs. ...

Texas

W, 35-10, Nov. 15, 2025

W, 22-19, Dec. 7, 2024

W 30-15, Oct. 19, 2024

Alabama

W, 20-17, October. 10, 2026

W, 28-7, Dec. 6, 2025

L, 24-21, Sept. 27, 2025

Tennessee

W, 44-41 (OT), Sept. 13, 2025

W, 31-17, Nov. 16, 2024

W, 38-10, Nov. 18, 2023

SEC statistical ranks

Georgia

Scoring Offense: 1st, 41.1 points per game

Total Offense: 2nd, 452.5 yards per game

Passing Efficiency: 1st, 178.96, rating

Rushing Offense: 2nd, 201.6 yards per game

Turnover Margin: 2nd, 0.82 (+9)

Scoring Defense: 1st. 13.9 points per game

Total Defense: 2nd, 267.0 yards per game

Passing Defense: 4th, 177.3 yards per game

Rushing Defense: 2nd, 89.7 yards per game

Texas

Scoring Offense: T5th, 31.5 points per game

Total Offense: 12th, 363.2 yards per game

Passing Efficiency: 5th, 148.66 rating

Rushing Offense: 13th, 127.5 yards per game

Turnover Margin: T8, -0.18 (-2)

Scoring Defense: 3rd, 16.45 points per game

Total Defense: 5th, 295.5 yards per game

Passing Defense: 6th, 192.3 yards per game

Rushing Defense: 4th, 103.2 yards per game

Alabama

Scoring Offense: 2nd, 36.8 points per game

Total Offense: 5th, 403.8 yards per game

Passing Efficiency: 2nd, 166.59 rating

Rushing Offense: 9th, 149.9 yards per game

Turnover Margin: T4, 0.64 (+7)

Scoring Defense: 4th, 17.18 points per game

Total Defense: 6th, 311.0 yards per game

Passing Defense: 8th, 221.9 yards per game

Rushing Defense: 1st, 89.1 yards per game

Tennessee

Scoring Offense: 7th, 31.0 points per game

Total Offense: 10th, 378.5 yards per game

Passing Efficiency: 13th, 131.90

Rushing Offense: 1st, 213.0 yards per game

Turnover Margin: 3rd, 0.73 (+8)

Scoring Defense: 2nd, 14.18 points per game

Total Defense: 3rd, 282.9 yards per game

Passing Defense: 2nd, 169.5 yards per game

Rushing Defense: 6th, 113.5 yards per game