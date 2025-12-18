clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
Kirby Smart ‘didn’t even fathom’ that Zachariah Branch would end up at …
ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been everything Kirby Smart could’ve hoped for when the Bulldogs landed him out of the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
WATCH: Young Georgia fan goes viral for refusing to sing Rocky Top at …
College football rivalries run deep. So deep that they even start in elementary school.
Connor Riley
Why Georgia has ‘something to prove’ in College Football Playoff
ATHENS — What a difference a year has made for Georgia football, even as the Bulldogs find themselves at the same CFP launch point as 2024.
Mike Griffith
CJ Allen continues to draw Roquan Smith comparisions ‘for good reason’
ATHENS — CJ Allen has had an excellent career at Georgia by stopping opposing offensive players in their tracks.
Connor Riley
National media still unsure of what to make of Georgia QB Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton spent all season answering questions.
Connor Riley
