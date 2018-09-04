Will Muschamp ribs Georgia over lack of depth chart

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Will Muschamp not thrilled with lack of depth chart Apparently coaches aren’t all that thrilled when they don’t receive a depth chart from the opposing coach. Last week, Dana Holgerson voiced his displeasure when Tennessee wasn’t totally honest with its depth chart. And now South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has also spoken about not receiving a depth chart, as apparently Kirby Smart did not send him one.

Twice during his press conference on Tuesday, the South Carolina coach mentioned the lack of one being sent over from Georgia. And the second time, Muschamp jokingly put the blame on legendary Georgia SID Claude Felton. This does come off as a bit whinny as a number of college programs have been doing it. And teams should just be giving away this kind of information. Why help your opponent gameplan against you?