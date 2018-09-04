Will Muschamp ribs Georgia over lack of depth chart
Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.
Will Muschamp not thrilled with lack of depth chart
Apparently coaches aren’t all that thrilled when they don’t receive a depth chart from the opposing coach. Last week, Dana Holgerson voiced his displeasure when Tennessee wasn’t totally honest with its depth chart.
And now South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has also spoken about not receiving a depth chart, as apparently Kirby Smart did not send him one.
Twice during his press conference on Tuesday, the South Carolina coach mentioned the lack of one being sent over from Georgia.
And the second time, Muschamp jokingly put the blame on legendary Georgia SID Claude Felton.
This does come off as a bit whinny as a number of college programs have been doing it. And teams should just be giving away this kind of information. Why help your opponent gameplan against you?
Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson tore his ACL in LSU’s win over Miami and the sophomore will now miss the rest of the 2018 season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced. Chaisson was expected to have a monster season and replace former LSU star Arden Key.
Last season Chaisson registered 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks as a freshman. Right tackle Adrian McGee was also injured in the win over Miami but he will only miss 2-3 weeks.
Georgia takes on LSU on Oct. 13 in Baton Rouge, LA.
Clear your schedule for Wednesday
Looking to talk Georgia football on Wednesday ahead of Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina? Well DawgNation has you covered.
On Wednesday, DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and special guest Brandon Kublanow will be at the Marlow’s in Dunwoody(1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30338) to take your questions and talk about Georgia football.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. so come on by, have a bite to eat and talk some Georgia football with us. Kublanow was a multi-year starter for Georgia and he played for Smart so he’ll provide a unique insight on the team.
These events are always a ton of fun and we hope to see you there.
Best stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football ranked No. 3 in Week 2 AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia knows it has something special in sophomore tackle Andrew Thomas
- WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart says Bulldogs largely untested
- Georgia football podcast: UGA should lean on running backs to dominate South Carolina
- On the Beat with Mike Griffith: Time to audible out of run-heavy scheme