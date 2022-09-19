Defensive back William Poole no longer with Georgia football, Kirby Smart refers to unspecified ‘personal matter’

“William Poole is not going to be with us for the remainder of the season,” Smart said at his Monday press conference.

ATHENS — Georgia sixth-year senior William Poole is no longer a part of the Bulldogs team, per UGA coach Kirby Smart.

“He’s dealing with a personal matter, and he’s going to focus on that and his health and well-being, so he will not be with us for the rest of the year, unfortunately.”

Smart did not share the details of the “personal matter” that had put Poole’s standing in question last week and ultimately led to his parting from the program.

Poole, a sixth-year senior from Hapeville, was a starter last season in the SEC Championship Game and CFP Championship Game and played 33 games over the course of his career.

Poole most recently appeared in the Bulldogs’ 49-3 season-opening win over Oregon before being held out of the 33-0 win against Samford.

Smart indicated Georgia will not need to juggle its defensive backfield.

“We’ve been chugging along, we’ve had (Marcus) Bullard at the star and Tykee (Smith) at star the entire fall camp,” Smart said. “Poole played some there in the third down situations against Oregon, but he was working more at corner.