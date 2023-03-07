Enter to WIN a VIP Insider Lunch at Marlow’s Tavern.
You and a guest could win an exclusive VIP Insider Lunch with Brandon Adams and Jon Stinchcomb at Marlow’s in Dunwoody, GA. Enter below for your chance to win!
Lunch will take place at Marlow’s Tavern, located at 1317 Dunwoody Village Pkwy SUITE 102, Dunwoody, GA 30338, on Tuesday, March 21 at 12 PM. We will randomly select 4 winners who will be able to invite one guest to join them for lunch.
Become a Marlow’s Tavern Insider! Click here for more information.
The entry period closes on March 14th. We will notify the winner the following day.
UGA News
- Enter to WIN a VIP Insider Lunch at Marlow’s Tavern.
- Here is who will replace the Georgia football defensive stars from the 2023 NFL Combine
- Georgia 2023 NFL Combine leaders vs. numbers of elite Bulldogs of the past
- ESPN shares top Georgia football storyline entering spring practice
- National media weighs in on Georgia football performance at 2023 NFL Combine
NextHere is who will replace the Georgia football defensive stars from …