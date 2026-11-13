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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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With plenty of options, ESPN makes an interesting choice for Georgia’s …
The Georgia Bulldogs do a lot of things well this year. It’s part of the reason they’re the No. 1 team in both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff ranking.
Connor Riley
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Drew Bobo’s status in question for Georgia football game against Missouri
Georgia center Drew Bobo was added to the team’s availability report on Thursday.
Connor Riley
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DawgNation at Large podcast: Kirby Smart hates this, but the numbers back …
It is a standard that seemed out of reach, but is this UGA defense now comparable to the ones with National Championship rings?
Hunter DeLauder
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SEC game times, channels: Tennessee has tricky road test at Texas A&M
Tennessee has quietly crept back into the Top 10 and could
Mike Griffith
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Report: SEC proposal for cap policy aims massive fines at heavy spenders
ATHENS — College football’s “pay to play” era is here to stay with Name, Image and Likeness legislation firmly entrenched in collegiate athletics.
Mike Griffith
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